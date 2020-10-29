SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Defensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football's defense is coming off its worst performance in quite some time. The Bulldogs allowed 41 points against Alabama and the Crimson Tide accumulated 564 total yards.

The Bulldogs are hoping for a bounce-back performance Saturday at Kentucky. The Wildcats field a completely different offense than Alabama, relying on a zone-read attack without fielding a great passing game. Even without a solid air attack, Kentucky's zone read is dangerous so the following players will prove integral in shutting that offense down.

Eric Stokes, Cornerback

Kentucky quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Joey Gatewood have combined for 63 completions and 617 yards. With 25 catches and 290 yards, Josh Ali is by far the Wildcats' leading receiver. No other Kentucky receiver has more than seven catches or 68 yards. With Stokes covering Ali, Georgia has a good chance of making Kentucky's offense one-dimensional early in the game.

Georgia's secondary struggled in man-to-man coverage against Alabama, but Stokes managed to hold his own. A bogus pass interference penalty in the end zone was his only real blemish.

Jordan Davis , Nose Guard

To find a complete running game in the SEC this season, look no further than Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats have two running backs with at least 235 yards, and Wilson complements the duo with 251 rushing yards. The Wildcats are even missing Kavosiey Smoke, who is arguably their best running back.

Kentucky's running game is working despite Smoke's injury, thanks to its elite offensive line. Head coach Mark Stoops has built Kentucky into a juggernaut on both sides of the line of scrimmage, making them a real challenge for Georgia's vaunted defensive line. However, if one player can negate a great offensive line, it's Davis.

Whenever Georgia is playing a team with a great offensive line, watch Davis closely. If the Bulldogs are winning at the line of scrimmage, it's usually because he's dominating the interior.

USATSI_15050719

Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean, Linebackers

It will take more than a good performance by Georgia's offensive line to contain Kentucky's zone-read attack. The Bulldogs need a good game out of linebackers Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean.

Rice and Dean are integral in keeping Kentucky's running backs from making big plays when its offensive line handles Georgia's defensive line. Both players are certainly up to the task as they are likely the best linebacker duo in the SEC. Both are great at quickly processing the play, locating and pursuing the football, and they're also excellent tacklers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Brings to Georgia

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has committed to Georgia over North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He is physical and strong.

Chris Allen

BREAKING: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Makes College Decision

Georgia football adds a much needed interior defensive lineman to the 2021 recruiting class: Gaffney, S.C. native Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Kentucky

Georgia football hopes to recover from its loss to Alabama with a win over Kentucky. The Wildcats will provide a challenge with strong offensive and defensive lines.

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Explains Road Trips in the COVID-19 World

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought numerous logistical challenges to sports. Head coach Kirby Smart explains Georgia football's procedures for preventing outbreaks.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Kentucky

Georgia football's offense is looking for a bounce-back performance Saturday at Kentucky. These Bulldogs will help advance the offense.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Kirby Smart Discusses Jake Fromm's Impact on Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates the status of the quarterback room through the bye week and discusses Jake Fromm's impact on Stetson Bennett.

Brent Wilson

by

dawgfan623

Kirby Smart Discusses Strengths, Weaknesses of Team's Offense

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discusses strengths and weaknesses of the offense at this point of the season.

Jonathan Williams

Coley vs Monken: How Have Things Changed?

Following the 2019 season, Kirby Smart hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. How have the changes worked?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Freshmen That Could be Future Stars

Georgia football produced the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle. Several signees have already made an impact on the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. Kentucky Series History

Georgia football meets Kentucky for the 73rd time this Saturday. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 59-12-2 and haven't loss to the Wildcats since 2009.

Kyle Funderburk