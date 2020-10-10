SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Defensive players to watch vs. Tennessee

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football and its elite defense roll into week three with a 2-0 record. The opponent this week is the Tennessee Volunteers who possess the nation's second-longest active winning streak.

The Volunteers will test Georgia's defense at times, but can they do it enough times to win? Not if these players have anything to say about it.

Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean - Linebackers

Georgia isn't a good matchup for Tennessee. Monty Rice and Nakobe Dean are a big reason why. Rice and Dean are the answer for many of the things Tennessee's offense will want to do against the Bulldogs.

Tennessee is a good run blocking team, and its two leading rushers have combined for 321 yards through two games. The Volunteers are going to win some battles against the Bulldogs at the line of scrimmage. It'll be up to the linebackers to clean up the plays and keep Tennessee's running backs from breaking off big runs. If two linebackers in the SEC can handle that task, it's Rice and Dean.

Both will be needed in the passing game as well. Of Georgia's first three opponents, Tennessee probably has the weakest receiving corps. Josh Palmer is the only standout receiver, and he's far from the best primary target the Bulldogs will play this year. Tennessee will throw Rice and Dean's way a lot with its outside targets covered by Georgia's defensive backfield.

Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell - Cornerbacks

Again, Palmer is far from the best primary receiver on Georgia's schedule, and he's going against Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, two of the best cornerbacks in the nation. You can watch Stokes and Campbell, but they're not going to do too much besides blanket Palmer and any other receiver they're assigned to.

USATSI_15019782

Malik Herring and Jordan Davis - Defensive Linemen

Tennessee's offensive line will win some battles against Georgia's defensive line, but Jordan Davis and Malik Herring will ensure the Bulldogs win the majority of those battles.

Davis is just a monster. It's unfair to have to block a 6-6, 330 lbs. super athlete, but that's what Tennessee has to do. He demands to be double-teamed, but he can and will shed blocks. Herring is a run-stopper. Since becoming a key cog in Georgia's defense in 2018, he's improved the rest of his game, but his run-stopping ability is what made him a cog in the first place.

Travon Walker and Jalen Carter - Defensive Line

With the way that Tennessee chooses to continue to play additional offensive linemen in their formations, we expect Georgia to potentially counter with additional defensive linemen or two in the formation. That would mean either Travon Walker or Jalen Carter will enter the game to help stop the run-heavy attack from Tennessee. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions - Tennessee vs Georgia

As the University of Georiga gets set to take on Tennessee in Athen Saturday afternoon, we bring you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin

Weather to Play Major Roll, Who Does it Favor?

With heavy rain expected to be in town due to Hurricane Delta arriving in the gulf, who does the wet surface favor? And how will each team handle it?

Brooks Austin

Stetson Bennett Has Entered the Heisman Race

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has emerged as a Heisman candidate according to betting odds.

Brent Wilson

by

DawgBone79

Offensive players to watch vs. Tennessee

Georgia football is in for a big test this Saturday on Offense. Tennessee fields a talented that is on the rise in the SEC.

Kyle Funderburk

Know your enemy: Georgia vs. Tennessee

Georgia football hosts Tennessee this Saturday in likely the biggest matchup between the Bulldogs and Volunteers in over a decade.

Kyle Funderburk

by

j.c.corn

Brenton Cox, "Can’t wait to get the W" Against Georgia

Brenton Cox transferred from Florida to Georgia at the beginning of the 2019 season, and now he's can't wait to play the Bulldogs in Jacksonville

Brooks Austin

by

shay4uga34

Georgia vs. Tennessee Series History

This Saturday is the 50th all-time meeting between Georgia and Tennessee, and the 29th since becoming a true rivalry in 1992.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

The Key Matchup Between Tennessee and Georgia

The team that wins the battle up front in the trenches is typcially the team that comes out with the victory in, but Saturday the matchup means even more.

Brooks Austin

Live Updates: Auburn vs Georgia

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs welcome the Auburn Tigers to town to face off in a Top-10 Matchup. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

by

Lisa1337

Georgia vs Auburn Film Study - What We Learned About the Offense

Georgia's offense looked completely different in week 2 against Auburn. Their 24 point first half was dominant up front combined with a coordinator taking shots.

Brooks Austin