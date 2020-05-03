Once a Dawg, alway a Dawg right? Well, Matthew Stafford, Isaac Nauta, and D'Andre Swift are living by that principle. Except, now they are all three Detroit Lions. Though, that hasn't stopped them from relying on those Georgia Football connections, especially during a time like this when team facilities are locked down for the time being.

The three former Bulldogs turned Detriot Lions were working out together this weekend.

Stafford, the veteran of the bunch was drafted by the Detriot Lions with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. And all he's done since then is rack up 41,025 yards and 256 passing TDs on 62.5% completion percentage. His 41,025 yards rank 18th on the all-time list.

Nauta is still the highest-rated tight end to ever commit to the Unversity of Georgia. He was not only a 5-star in the class of 2016, but he was the No. 1 ranked tight end in the class and 14th overall player according to 247sports.com.

Nauta finished his Georgia career with 68 receptions for 905 yards and 8 touchdown receptions. He entered the NFL Draft after just three seasons and was selected in the 7th round by the Lions with the 224th overall selection. In just 6 games during his rookie campaign in 2019, Nauta had just two catches for 13 yards.

As for D'Andre Swift, he is expected to be the future at the running back position in Detroit. Drafted with the 35th overall selection, Swift is set to battle it out with former Auburn running back, Kerryon Johnson. However, Johnson has struggled to remain on the field during his two-year career, playing just 18 of 32 games.

In addition to health concerns, Johnson's production slid in year two and is suspect out of the backfield. Swift's ability to be a receiving threat should open things up a bit for Stafford and the rest of the roster. So, it's a good thing these former Georgia Bulldogs are beginning to build a rapport, especially while they are all in the Atlanta area.

