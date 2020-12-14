SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

D'Wan Mathis Commits to Temple

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis has committed to Temple University. 

In a statement released on Twitter Monday afternoon, Mathis stated: 

"I want to begin by thanking my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, because through him all things are possible. I certainly know this first hand from my personal journey and experiences the last few years.

"I want to thank Coach (Kirby) Smart, his staff, The University of Georgia for the opportunity. The things I've been through, the relationship that I made at UGA will forever be with me. I will miss my brothers on this football team. I want to extend a special thank you to Rob Courson, when I was at my lowest, Ron & his staff were always there to pick me up. 

"I want to thank dawg nation for the constant and continued support and players, I will forever appreciate you all.

"I have always had a tremendous belief in who I can be as a player. The work begins now and I'm happy to announce that I will be transferring to Temple University" 

Mathis was the starter for the season opener against Arkansas. He was benched after just six series and did not see meaningful playing time until the Florida contest. Then, with Game 6 approaching, Mathis left the team and was expected to enter the transfer portal according to Jake Rowe of 247sports.com

Mathis flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Georgia on the 2019 Early Signing Day period. Mathis then redshirted during the 2019 season while recovering from unexpected brain surgery.

Now, he's off to Temple. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Early National Signing Day Predictions for Georgia

Georgia is expected to sign the overwhelming majority of their 2021 recruiting class on early national signing day this Wednesday. We bring you the predictions.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

MVPs from Georgia's Onslaught Against Missouri

Georgia football trounced Missouri 49-14 Saturday. Several Bulldogs had fantastic performances, including the returning Jordan Davis.

Kyle Funderburk

Auburn Fires Head Coach Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn joins Will Muschamp and Derek Mason as SEC head coaches to lose their jobs this season. As reported today, Auburn is in search of a new football coach.

Evan Crowell

Georgia Moves Up in AP Top 25

After a convincing win over a previously ranked opponent in Missouri, Georgia has moved up in the latest AP top 25 poll.

Evan Crowell

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia’s Blowout Win at Missouri

Georgia football overcame some second-quarter sloppiness to blow out Missouri 49-14 on the road.

Alex Bavosa

by

dawgfan623

Georgia's Offense Explodes Against Missouri

Georgia's hot streak on offense continued Saturday at Missouri. The Bulldogs scored 49 points and racked up 615 yards.

Jeremiah Stoddard

The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Come From Behind Win Over Samford

Georgia basketball trailed Samford for 38 minutes, but took the lead when it mattered the most to win 79-75 and improve to 5-0.

Kyle Funderburk

Grading Georgia's Imposing Victory Over Missouri

Georgia defeated Missouri 49-14 Saturday. The Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the ball and left little doubt who was the better team.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Daniels and Pickens Showing Signs of Lethal Combo

JT Daniels and George Pickens are proving they could be the top tandem in college football next year.

Evan Crowell

Live Updates - Georgia vs Missouri

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on No. 25 Missouri on Saturday. Tune in as we give you the live updates.

Brooks Austin