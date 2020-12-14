Former Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis has committed to Temple University.

In a statement released on Twitter Monday afternoon, Mathis stated:

"I want to begin by thanking my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, because through him all things are possible. I certainly know this first hand from my personal journey and experiences the last few years.

"I want to thank Coach (Kirby) Smart, his staff, The University of Georgia for the opportunity. The things I've been through, the relationship that I made at UGA will forever be with me. I will miss my brothers on this football team. I want to extend a special thank you to Rob Courson, when I was at my lowest, Ron & his staff were always there to pick me up.

"I want to thank dawg nation for the constant and continued support and players, I will forever appreciate you all.

"I have always had a tremendous belief in who I can be as a player. The work begins now and I'm happy to announce that I will be transferring to Temple University"

Mathis was the starter for the season opener against Arkansas. He was benched after just six series and did not see meaningful playing time until the Florida contest. Then, with Game 6 approaching, Mathis left the team and was expected to enter the transfer portal according to Jake Rowe of 247sports.com

Mathis flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Georgia on the 2019 Early Signing Day period. Mathis then redshirted during the 2019 season while recovering from unexpected brain surgery.

Now, he's off to Temple.