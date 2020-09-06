Eli Wolf Waived the Baltimore Ravens

Eli Wolf has been waived by the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens elected to go with three tight ends on the roster. Marc Andrews, Nick Boyle, and Patrick Ricard made the cut, leaving Charles Scarrf and Eli Wolf waived by the team on Saturday.

Wolf started off his career at Tennessee. After graduating, Wolf elected to spend his final year of college eligibility in Athens. Wolf produced more in his one year as a Bulldog than in three years at Tennessee, catching 13 passes for 194 yards and 1 TD. Bulldog fans will most likely remember Wolf for his game-clinching reception from Jake Fromm to beat the Gators in Jacksonville.

While Wolf wasn't invited to the NFL combine, he still managed to put up eye-opening numbers from his personal pro day, posting a 40-time of 4.43 seconds. With that kind of speed at 6'4 236 pounds, Wolf will give himself a great chance to make the final roster.

He's only been playing the tight end position for four years during his college career. During high school he played wide receiver and made the switch to tight end upon his arrival to Tennessee.

The Ravens will be looking for a replacement with Hayden Hurst now in Atlanta, and Eli Wolf will certainly be high on that list of potential substitutes. They also play multiple tight ends at a time, so he could see playing time assuming he makes the 53-man roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.