Eric Stokes Garnering First Round Attention

After a great season with Georgia, Eric Stokes has declared for the NFL and most of the NFL Mock Drafts see his name listed within the first round of the NFL Draft.

After a fantastic junior year, Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the team's bowl game. Before the year, Stokes did not see his name in many mock drafts, but he has worked himself into the first round conversation after the season he has had.

During the preseason, the talk for defensive backs in this class revolved around Patrick Surtain from Alabama. Defensive back Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech was also garnering attention, the driving factor for his season's opt-out. Even cornerback Tyson Campbell from Georgia, Stokes' running mate, was viewed in a better light than Stokes according to mock drafts.

After this year, all of that has changed. In a mock draft from NBC Sports, Stokes is projected to be selected at No. 12, which would land him in Santa Clara with the 49ers. Here is Morgan's draft profile on Stokes:

"Stokes' pre-NFL combine times in the forty-yard dash (4.3 seconds) are an early indication as to how fast the Bulldog cornerback is. Given his size (6'1", 185 lbs) and speed, Stokes already matches up athletically with most professional receivers. Although he can flip his hips when guarding wideouts, his limited fluidity works better as a boundary corner as opposed to shadowing slot receivers. San Fran's six unrestricted free agent cornerbacks indicate a significant need at that position, and Stokes could be just what the 49ers require."

Benjamin Solak from The Draft Network also had some nice things to say about Stokes. He named him the "Best of the Rest" and said, "It's rare to see a mock draft without Eric Stokes in the first round nowadays. I'm not sold that Stokes is a Round 1 grade, but it's a light draft class at the top, and off of a productive season at a position of major need, he usually sneaks in. Three cornerbacks in the first round, as Jordan has here, would be tied for the second-lowest number in the last 10 years—only 2019, in which one corner was drafted in the first round, is lower."

Georgia has started to develop a reputation of sending defensive backs into the NFL Draft. Two years ago, defensive back Deandre Baker was selected by the New York Giants in the first round, and now Stokes is getting legitimate Day One buzz. Tyson Campbell is also expected to be taken if he declares, which would cement Georgia's reputation as one of the premier schools that develop defensive back talent.