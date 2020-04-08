BulldogMaven
Former Georgia Football RB Now Falcon, Todd Gurley is Feeding Atlanta

Brooks Austin

Todd Gurley is one of the most beloved Bulldogs in recent memory, and now that he's returning to Atlanta to play for the Falcons, Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Falcons fans everywhere are elated to see Gurley back in the Red & Black. 

One of the most impactful running backs in Georgia history, the former first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams, has found a way to impact the communities he's involved with as well. 

In a time where many people are now jobless and hospitals are overrun and understaffed due to the coronavirus, Gurley has taken upon himself to be a light to the community around him by donating meals to help feed those at risk in Atlanta. 

Gurley donated meals to low income, high-risk community members, the Ronald McDonald House Atlanta and two local hospitals that have felt a tremendous impact due to coronavirus: Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

In his statement released on his Instagram page (above) Gurley said the following: 

"Our communities need us now more than ever. Shout out to my partners @tryhungry for helping me donate good food to first responders and those in need. 🙏🏼 ATL is stronger together, and I plan on continuing to donate more meals to people in need over the next few weeks. #DawgNation" 

