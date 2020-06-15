DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Fan Vote: 85 Percent Willing to Attend Games

Brooks Austin

COVID-19 has changed the way of life for millions across the globe. From daily Zoom meetings, your favorite local restaurant having to close, to the threat of a lost college football season. All of our lives have been impacted in one way or another. 

There's been plenty of talk surrounding what a college football season this fall will ultimately look like. Georgia's athletic department has released their severely extensive plan for a return to games this fall with three options. 

  1. No fans at games. 
  2. A limited number of fans, adhering to social distancing rules
  3. Normal fan attendance. 

Obviously that's an extremely condensed way of summing up a 250-page document that was released last week, however that's the summation essentially. So, it begs the question. 

If fans are allowed to attend a Georgia football game this fall, just how many of them will want to attend considering the virus is expected to still be lingering in a confined space with 93,000+ fans screaming and hollering might not be the best environment with the spread of a novel disease such as coronavirus. 

So, we asked you all. If you're allowed to attend games this fall, will you go? And to no surprise, the Georgia fan base is overwhelming prepared to attend: 

85.2% of the voters on a poll of 541 voters said they would indeed be attending games at Sanford Stadium this fall, given they are allowed entry. 

One reader had the following response: 

"Put me in the YES group!! We need to remember that most people feel strongly both ways, so if someone really has issues with going, then kindly & politely remind them that they might be safer staying home. Shouldn’t bother the rest of us at all, right?" -@LuvsDawgs

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Position Battle - OT, Does Jones Start?

With Georgia football players returning to action in mid-July, there are questions about several positions along the offensive line, especially at the tackle position.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

Georgia Basketball Reaches Out to Handful of 2022 Prospects

Recruiting calls for the 2022 cycle opened at midnight on June 15th. Georgia made sure to get to work early.

Brent Wilson

2023 DB, Caleb Downs Talks Offers, Upcoming Season

Caleb Downs has received nearly a dozen power 5 offers as a just a freshman, headed into his sophomore year, he's looking to develop relationships.

Brooks Austin

Michael Foster hints at potential Georgia commitment

2021 5-Star prospect Michael Foster has hinted at potentially choosing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brent Wilson

David Daniel Talks About Who's Up Next for Georgia

David Daniel was the first to commit to Georgia in the 2021 class, and after a long workout with Glen Ford of I Dare U, he gave us a preview of who could be next.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Tom Crean Named one of 100 Most Influential People in College Basketball

Tom Crean made the cut for one of The 100 Most Influential People in College Basketball.

Brent Wilson

Romello Brinson Commits to Miami Football

Romello Brinson, 4-Star wide receiver from Miami, has committed to Georgia football

BGilmer18

by

dabfa2269

Georgia Football Registers to Vote as a Team

The Georgia Bulldogs walked together as a team to register to vote on Saturday afternoon.

Brent Wilson

by

Bostonfan1967

Freshmen Faces: CB, Kelee Ringo

He's the highest rated defensive back to ever sign with the University of Georgia. Freshman CB, Kelee Ringo is already turning heads.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Three Advantages For Georgia Football In Unusual Off-Season

COVID-19 has ravaged the country and vastly altered college football preparation. Despite the unusual off-season, Georgia football can capitalize on advantages.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson