Georgia Football Fans Voice Their Concerns About 2020 Season

Brooks Austin

Georgia's (11-2) football team finished No. 4 in the final AP Poll last season, and after losing several starters on the defensive side of the football to graduation and 8 offensive starters, there are several question marks headed into the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 4 on almost all of the preseason polls, they've filled holes at the quarterback position with several transfers at the position, and they've brought in a new offensive coordinator and a few new staff members. It's going to look like a different football team this fall for several reasons. 

So, considering the Georgia football fanbase is one of the more passionate in all of college football, we felt it necessary to allow them to voice their main concerns headed into the fall. 

We took to Twitter to allow our following to vote on what they felt was the primary concern with four options

  • The Offensive Line: UGA lost four starters from a year ago as well as their offensive line coach. 
  • The New System: Todd Monken's system has had to be implemented during a tough and confusing offseason. 
  • The Wide Receivers: They are an extremely talented bunch but there is limited experience and continuity at the position.
  • A New QB: Say what you will about Jake Fromm's performance over the last three years, he was consistent. 

Here were the results: 

As you can see, based on nearly 600 votes, the primary point of concern appears to be Monken's new system being up and running smoothly in time for the season's start, followed by the new quarterback and the offensive line. 

However, the comments received on the poll voiced another primary concern of Dawg fans...

Whether or not there's going to be a season at all. Several readers stated that their biggest fear at this point in time is COVID-19 preventing a season at all.  Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas are all experiencing record highs of not just cases, but hospitalizations. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-1
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Makes a lot of sense that new system would be the biggest concern. Personally, I picked wide receivers just because I think Georgia needs to prove they have a WR2 and WR3 behind George Pickens. If that happens, I think everything else will work itself out.

