Stop me if you've heard this before, but Georgia has finished fourth on a ranking system behind Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama, except this time it's ESPN's future ranking.

In the latest ESPN+ article from Senior Writer, Adam Rittenberg, they attempt to project which programs will remain on top of college football over the next three seasons based on their current roster, incoming players, and future prospects.

The ranking system combines three factors: Future QB play, offense and defensive play. Defensively, Georgia topped the list at No. 1 overall thanks to a surplus of talent on that side of the ball on the current roster and the likes of Kelee Ringo, Mekhail Sherman, and Jalen Carter on their way to Athens this summer.

Offensively is where ESPN claims there's something to be worried about, especially at the quarterback position. The Dawgs came in at No. 11 in terms of future quarterback play, which has more to do with the unknown after Jamie Newman following the 2020 season. Though I would venture to say Rittenberg and the ESPN staff know very little about the likes of D'Wan Mathis, Carson Beck, and Brock Vandagriff.

As for the offense as a whole, they ranked Georgia No. 6 overall thanks to the arrival of Todd Monken.

The key figure in Georgia's trajectory might not be a player, but a playcaller in Todd Monken. The new offensive coordinator's work, beginning with quarterback transfer Jamie Newman, should determine whether Georgia gets over the hump.

Certainly, Georgia fans have had their fair share of issues with the run-heavy offense over the past few years and that's subject to change this fall.

