Georgia Football Freshman Faces: TE, Darnell Washington

6'8, 260 pounds as an 18-year-old freshman. It almost doesn't make sense to see someone this big gallivanting through the secondary of a defense. By now, you've probably seen the comparisons of Georgia's Darnell Washington to the measurables of a guy by the name of LeBron James, and that's what he is physically.

"I'm too fast for linebackers, and I'm too big and physical for corners and safeties." That's what Washington told reporters at the Under Armour All-American game this year and he's right.

Photo courtesy of ESPN Under Armour All-American Game Telecast

Honestly, unless you free up one of your defensive ends, and trot him out there to cover Washington, no one is going to be big enough to really hang with him physically in open space. Though he's not the cleanest and effective route runner, he doesn't really have to be.

He's also going to be a presence in the run game immediately in his career. He's a powerful and willing blocker. Zach Evans won the MVP at the Under Armour All-American Game running almost exclusively split zone behind Washington's massive frame.

As for what he will do at Georgia? The immediate threat he provides is obviously going to be in the redzone. Jump balls thrown this guy's way will more than likely end up in touchdowns for Georgia. I do think people are going to be surprised by what this young man can do after the catch. He's got tremendous long speed for someone this big, and once he's running loose in your secondary you've got a terrifying proposition for a defensive back in terms of trying to tackle this monster.

I would imagine he and Tre' McKitty rotate quite a bit towards the middle and end of the season with John Fitzpatrick and McKitty getting the bulk of the playing time early on.

If the freshman contributions are nothing more than someone to draw massive amounts of attention in the redzone, then he's done his job. If this guy doesn't end up playing on Sunday's I would be absolutely shocked. This type of physical specimen and athleticism doesn't just show up every day.

