SOURCE: Update on Freshmen

Freshman Update: What We Know

As spring practice comes to a close this week, we felt it important to unload the notebook on what we know about the early enrollees at Georgia.
Georgia has a record number of early enrollees on campus and participating in spring football practice for the Bulldogs. Today, we review some of the highlights from sources on the future of Georgia Football at a variety of positions. 

Tight end Brock Bowers from Napa Valley, Calif., is the one and only true freshman to receive reps with the first-team unit consistently this spring. He's an elite route-runner at 6-foot-4, 225 and he possesses the ability to be a threat after the catch. He's going to be something special for years to come in Athens.

Outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss earned a reputation pretty quickly upon arriving on campus. He's simply one of the hardest working young men you will meet in a football space. He's repped with the second unit and could make an impact on this roster as a freshman. Inside linebacker Smael Mondon entered college rehabbing a knee injury, but has flashed his athleticism up and down the field this spring. Surely, he will make an impact this fall on special teams.

Tackle Amarius Mims has shown signs of greatness this camp according to sources, but he has some strength to add this offseason. It will be a lot easier to tell if he's ready this fall after a full summer of conditioning and lifting.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has flashed throughout camp. His route-running has impressed those in attendance and his display of natural hands and high-pointing ability make him a player to watch as a freshman this fall. 

Cornerback remains a major question mark heading into the 2021 season and Georgia's freshman class could help alleviate some of those concerns. Nyland Green's arrival was highly anticipated this spring and by all accounts, he's lived up to the expectations. However, it's the former running back recruit Lovasea Carroll that has impressed this spring. The running back turned corner has played exceptionally well considering he's new to the position. 

As for what star quarterback recruit Brock Vandagriff has been up to this camp, it has been a lot of studying the playbook for the freshman. According to sources, Vandagriff is still processing things and learning all the intricacies of the playbook. And though his powerful arm has been on display this camp, it's been his legs that have impressed the most according to sources. 

Injured

  • DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  • LB Xavian Sorey
  • OL Micah Morris

