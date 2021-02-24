Chaz Chambliss Making Impressions Already

Georgia has 16 of it's 20 signees for the 2021 class on campus and involved in offseason workout this spring. Today, we update you on Chaz Chambliss.

The University of Georgia has 16 of its 20 signees in the 2021 class on campus already this spring and they are making waves already.

Linebacker prospect Chaz Chambliss is one of them. According to sources, he's quickly become one of the hardest-working players on the football team. He's constantly in the weight room working out on his own. And he's already one of the strongest players on the football team as a true freshman.

There are no questions about his work ethic and strength. The only thing Georgia will have difficulty with is figuring out where he's going to be playing. He's currently working at both inside and outside linebacker, but will most likely be an outside backer to start his career.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about Chambliss.

Frame: Well-proportioned prospect with a powerful and thick lower half. Built like a 1990s inside linebacker; broad upper half.

Athleticism: He’s quicker than fast. Long strider that’s explosive upon contact. Extremely powerful hips that roll through each tackle. His play strength is out of this world. Has average bend and plays with excellent pad level. Very few physical limitations, but isn’t the twitchiest athlete.

Instincts: Has a nose for the football. His only instinct is to make the ball carrier or oncoming blocker feel him. Seems to most comfortable standing up and playing inside backer, and has the wherewithal to do so. Plays well with his hand in the dirt and hand fights well.

Polish: Plays technically sound as both an inside linebacker and edge defender. Ability to rush the passer is superior to anything he does. Sheds blocks well along the line of scrimmage and pursues relentlessly. Not asked to play a ton in coverage at LB, but shines against the run.

Bottom Line: Chambliss’ future is as an edge rusher. The 4.4 shuttle speed is evident with everything he does. He may prefer to play off-ball linebacker, but is the kind of kid that will do whatever you ask, and do it at 110%. Son of a drill sergeant. Head coach says, “He doesn’t say much, but his actions speak loudly.”

