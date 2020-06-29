Jermaine Burton committed to LSU on April 20th of his senior year of high school and looked to be a solid member of their 2020 recruiting class. That was until one visit to Athens in December just a week before national signing day. Rumors began to swirl that a potential flip was on the horizon, and then on early national signing day, the flip was made as he signed on to play for the University of Georgia.

He's got everything you'd want to see in a modern wide receiver. 6'0, 195 pounds and runs a 4.4 in the forty, and attacks the ball better than any wideout I've seen in quite some time.

He's been a pupil of former Georgia wideout legend, Terrence Edwards since before he ever played a high school snap as a freshman at Hapeville Charter. Now, one of the best wide receivers in the country, Burton is back with Edwards and working on his craft.

It's something that is rather evident when you watch him play. The incoming freshman displays the route running abilities of a savvy veteran. His ability to create space and defeat man coverage is something he and Edwards have worked on for quite some time.

As far as playing time at Georgia this fall, early on in the season with Dominick Blaylock's time table for a return to the lineup sometime around the Alabama game, he's got a chance to see some action early on. Monken's offense will run at least three wideouts at all times, with expansion to four wideouts based on down and distance.

He reminds me a lot of Devante Adams in Green Bay. The route running is on par with anybody in the 2020 class and has the ability to attack the ball in the air, creating separation late in the route which is invaluable in the SEC.

Here's a full comparison of the two:

