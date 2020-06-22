6'2, 195 pounds with 4.5 speed and elite level ball skills. Marcus Rosemy's physical profile seems eerily similar to a certain University of Georgia freshmen standout from a year ago.

Yes, I'm talking about George Pickens. Two physically daunting prospects entering their freshmen years of college. Pickens played at Hoover High school in Birmingham, a perennial powerhouse that plays one of the toughest schedules in high school football.

Rosemy played for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Another perennial powerhouse that plays against some of the most elite football programs the nation has to offer and does so on national television rather often.

That's just the start of the comparison, however. The way both of these young men attack the ball in the air leaves quarterbacks with the confidence that they are never covered. No matter how tight the coverage from the exceptional corners they will face in the SEC, their length and leaping ability leave an opportunity for a big play at all times.

The SportsCenter level plays that Georgia fans have become accustomed to seeing from George Pickens are no stranger to the newcomer either.

He's also a more than willing blocker out on the edge as well. All of the physical tools that make him a great receiver are seamlessly transitioned into the run game, burying defensive backs downfield, springing ball carriers for long runs.

Rosemy's hand strength is off the charts as well. Once the football touches his hands, it's his ball. Strong hands like this lead to few drops. For the record, Pickens has the same strong hands, hands that led to zero drops during the 2019 season.

The only difference between the two at this point in their high school careers was Pickens' ability on the sideline. Back shoulder fades with Pickens pirouetting along the sideline was something that the SEC got accustomed to seeing on Saturdays. Granted, Rosemy has a similar level of body control, that's what separates Pickens in this comparison.

Playing Time

There's reason to believe Rosemy could earn playing time early on this next season. However, the X and Z receiver positions (the outside wideouts) are extremely deep. We know George Pickens will be the primary feature on the outside, but who will he pair with? Smart and Coley were adamant about giving Matt Landers every opportunity on the outside a year ago. Tommy Bush and Trey Blount are upperclassmen that may finally get their opportunity to find their way into the mix.

Then there are other young players like Makiya Tongue and Justin Robinson that are as physically impressive as Rosemy is. They aren't nearly as refined of route runners as Rosemy however.

If Smart's history as a head coach is any indication of future behavior, the older players will get every opportunity to play early on in 2020, especially during a condensed offseason like we are seeing this year. However, Rosemy, like Pickens a year ago, could make his way into the lineup as a full-time contributor by week three or four. And he will certainly turn heads earlier than that.

