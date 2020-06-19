6'3, 235 pounds, and a verified 4.53. Mekhail Sherman is scary, to say the least. He rebounded from a torn ACL his junior season to go on and have a tremendous senior season before heading off to the Under Armour All-American Game where he played inside linebacker against some of the top competition in the country.

He can play in the box as a traditional linebacker, then walk down and set the edge in the run game as an outside linebacker, or he can play in space and cover in the passing game. There's really no one position that he's better at than the other, but it appears Mekhail prefers to play inside linebacker on the next level.

In Georgia's odd front base defense, there's two inside and two outside linebackers on the field. However, majority of the time, they are forced into a 4-2-5 based on the personnel from the opponent, which means just based off pure numbers, there's more playing time readily available at the inside linebacker position.

Sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily that Mekhail Sherman will cross-train at both inside and outside linebacker for the time being. Though if you just look at the body type, one would assume he's more suited to rush the passer and set the edge. He's almost identical in size and length as Azeez Ojulari, as a freshman. And when he compares his game to those in the NFL, he chooses names like Von Miller and Khalil Mack.

Though if he were to play inside linebacker, Quay Walker is the body comparison for MJ Sherman. Walker is 6'4, 240 pounds, and has played in 27 of 28 games since arriving on campus in 2018.

It's a crowded outside linebacker room, but with Azeez Ojulari, Adam Anderson, and Jeremiah Johnson all being at least juniors, it could get thinned out sooner rather than later.

