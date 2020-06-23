DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Freshmen Faces: OC, Sedrick Van Pran

Brooks Austin

Leadership. It's a word often overlooked when discussing elite prospects because you can't really quantify it. All you can do is look at the impact one person or player has on those around them. Sedrick Van Pran is an impactful person. 

The winner of the Louisiana High School Sports Association's Horizon Award which is given to the athlete who displays outstanding citizenship, leadership, academic excellence, and involvement at school and in the community. 

Oh, and he's was the nation's top-ranked center in the 2020 cycle. So, he's pretty darn good at what he does on the football field as well. Not to mention he led his football team to two consecutive state title games and had heart-crushing losses in his final two seasons. It's something that makes him that much more determined to win a title on the collegiate level. 

He's 6'4, 305 pounds, and one of those types of offensive linemen where you have to ask yourself "where is this guy hiding 305 pounds?" In other words, he carries it exceptionally well. 

His highlight tape from high school is borderline absurd. He's taking massive defensive tackles from the New Orleans area and driving them clear off the screen, at one point he dumped a kid on his head in the back of the endzone. Do you know that scene in the Blind Side where Michael Orr's character gets called for excessive blocking? Yea, Van Pran-Granger could have been called for that multiple times in high school. It's relentless effort and passion on display for four quarters. 

Playing Time: 

Despite what the national media might have you believe, Georgia is extremely deep on the interior of the offensive line even after losing Cade Mays and Solomon Kindley. There's no doubt Van Pran-Granger is talented enough and physically capable of playing early in his career, but it's going to have to be at guard to start or based on an injury. 

Clay Webb is still on the roster, Warren Ericson is a swing guard, and that's not to even discuss Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland, and Justin Shaffer. I would imaging SVP gets into the non-conference blowouts against the likes of East Tennessee State and perhaps even Georgia Tech, but it won't be until Trey Hill has departed from the lineup until he gets back to where he belongs which is leading the offensive line from the Center position. 

