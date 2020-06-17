DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Freshmen Faces: OT, Tate Ratledge

Brooks Austin

6'6, 320-pound punters don't come around too often. Tate Ratledge did just that for the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia. 

Oh, and he played tackle of course as well as defensive end. 

The former tight end has incredible athleticism, but what is most impressive about Ratledge's game, in my opinion, is the technique in which he plays with. He's been the biggest and strongest player on every field he's stepped foot on for several years now playing in Single-A private football, yet he plays with almost flawless footwork, pad level, and hands. 

This isn't a kid that's played the tackle position for very long either relatively speaking. He didn't grow up with his hand in the dirt, kick sliding, and run blocking on every down. So, for the technique to be as clean as is it considering all of those things is impressive, to say the least. 

He's going to have a bit of an adjustment period when it comes to the speed of the game and the level of talent that he's going to be facing in the SEC because of the level of competition that he's come from but if the Adidas All-American game is any indication, he's not going to have too much of a problem handling elite edge defenders. 

The other thing you've got to take into account with Ratledge is his competitive nature. Jeff Sentell of AJC reported that during the Adidas All-American practices, Ratledge continuously sought out matchups with Bryan Bresee, the nation's No. 1 player in the 2020 cycle. 

And it wasn't just out in Houston either. Every camp Ratledge attended, he wanted the best pass rusher there in 1 on 1's and he wanted to win. That type of mindset is required to play out on the edge in the Southeast. 

He's likely going to play right tackle during his career at Georgia. The size and ability in the run game scream right tackle, but you also have to take into account that there's this guy named Broderick Jones that is likely to man the left side for the next few years. 

As for playing time, Jamaree Salyer is the guy out at right tackle this season, and barring any injuries, he will remain the guy. Salyer is set to be a junior this fall and has plenty of films to be evaluated on the NFL level if he has a great season this fall so there's reason to believe he could leave early. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Finally Has An Advantage Against Alabama - The Quarterback

Georgia has had the same hurdle for two of the last three seasons under Smart... Alabama. Though, for the first time, he's got the advantage at Quarterback.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia is the New Leader for Former LSU Commit

Georgia made the Top 3 for Dakota Mitchell just days before he committed to LSU. After de-committing, UGA is heavily involved in his recruitment.

BGilmer18

The Dawg Walk: Latest on Brock Bowers Timeline, and OLB Hunt

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Freshmen Faces: Jalen Carter Set to Make an Early Impact

Five Star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter enters Georgia with a mountain of upside and there's a good chance he plays early on in his career with the Dawgs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Adapted, Attacked, and Improved

Quarantine set college football programs into a whirlwind of confusion. But that didn't stop Georgia from finding a way to adapt to the situation and get better.

Jonathan Williams

Position Battle - OT, Does Jones Start?

With Georgia football players returning to action in mid-July, there are questions about several positions along the offensive line, especially at the tackle position.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile - Prince Kollie

Prince Kollie is a 4-Star outside linebacker from the Volunteer State. Georgia football is recruiting Kollie hard and today Dawgs Daily profiles why.

BGilmer18

by

dabfa2269

85% of Georgia Fans Willing to Attend Games

With COVIID-19 still lingering in the thoughts of players, coaches and programs alike, we felt it necessary to ask the fans if they would attend games this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball Reaches Out to Handful of 2022 Prospects

Recruiting calls for the 2022 cycle opened at midnight on June 15th. Georgia made sure to get to work early.

Brent Wilson

2023 DB, Caleb Downs Talks Offers, Upcoming Season

Caleb Downs has received nearly a dozen power 5 offers as a just a freshman, headed into his sophomore year, he's looking to develop relationships.

Brooks Austin