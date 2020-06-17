6'6, 320-pound punters don't come around too often. Tate Ratledge did just that for the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia.

Oh, and he played tackle of course as well as defensive end.

The former tight end has incredible athleticism, but what is most impressive about Ratledge's game, in my opinion, is the technique in which he plays with. He's been the biggest and strongest player on every field he's stepped foot on for several years now playing in Single-A private football, yet he plays with almost flawless footwork, pad level, and hands.

This isn't a kid that's played the tackle position for very long either relatively speaking. He didn't grow up with his hand in the dirt, kick sliding, and run blocking on every down. So, for the technique to be as clean as is it considering all of those things is impressive, to say the least.

He's going to have a bit of an adjustment period when it comes to the speed of the game and the level of talent that he's going to be facing in the SEC because of the level of competition that he's come from but if the Adidas All-American game is any indication, he's not going to have too much of a problem handling elite edge defenders.

The other thing you've got to take into account with Ratledge is his competitive nature. Jeff Sentell of AJC reported that during the Adidas All-American practices, Ratledge continuously sought out matchups with Bryan Bresee, the nation's No. 1 player in the 2020 cycle.

And it wasn't just out in Houston either. Every camp Ratledge attended, he wanted the best pass rusher there in 1 on 1's and he wanted to win. That type of mindset is required to play out on the edge in the Southeast.

He's likely going to play right tackle during his career at Georgia. The size and ability in the run game scream right tackle, but you also have to take into account that there's this guy named Broderick Jones that is likely to man the left side for the next few years.

As for playing time, Jamaree Salyer is the guy out at right tackle this season, and barring any injuries, he will remain the guy. Salyer is set to be a junior this fall and has plenty of films to be evaluated on the NFL level if he has a great season this fall so there's reason to believe he could leave early.

