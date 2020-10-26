Which Georgia Freshmen Already Look Like Future Stars

Georgia football signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle back in February. The class included 25 players, with several ranking among the best at their positions. Some freshmen are already starting to live up to their lofty expectations.

All summer, we at Dawgs Daily told you to watch Jermaine Burton. The freshman from Calabasas, Cal. combines talent and skill with a massive chip on his shoulder, which made him a good candidate for the freshman phenom label.

Perhaps our predictions were a tad optimistic, but Burton is coming off his best game (and in some ways his worst game) as a Bulldog. After catching at least one pass in Georgia's first three outings, Burton caught four passes for 58 yards with one score against Alabama. Expect Burton to build on that performance while cutting down on the dropped passes after the off week.

Another player to expect a lot out of going forward is Kendall Milton. The Clovis, Cal. native has 134 yards this year on just 21 carries, and he's looked better each week. Milton plays beyond his age. His 6-1, 215 lbs. frame was already built for SEC play, but his speed, toughness, and vision is what sets him apart from most other freshman running backs around the country.

Tight end Darnell Washington only has one catch for 26 yards, but he is already a great blocker. Washington's work on Zamir White's touchdown run at Alabama shows why Georgia fans should be excited about his future.

Jalen Carter has already worked his way into Georgia's loaded defensive line rotation. He has five tackles this season, with one resulting in a loss. But so far, Carter is most known for his work in Georgia's goalline offense. He plays fullback in Georgia's successful jumbo package, and he caught a touchdown pass two weeks ago against Tennessee.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.