SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Which Georgia Freshmen Already Look Like Future Stars

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle back in February. The class included 25 players, with several ranking among the best at their positions. Some freshmen are already starting to live up to their lofty expectations.

All summer, we at Dawgs Daily told you to watch Jermaine Burton. The freshman from Calabasas, Cal. combines talent and skill with a massive chip on his shoulder, which made him a good candidate for the freshman phenom label.

Perhaps our predictions were a tad optimistic, but Burton is coming off his best game (and in some ways his worst game) as a Bulldog. After catching at least one pass in Georgia's first three outings, Burton caught four passes for 58 yards with one score against Alabama. Expect Burton to build on that performance while cutting down on the dropped passes after the off week.

Another player to expect a lot out of going forward is Kendall Milton. The Clovis, Cal. native has 134 yards this year on just 21 carries, and he's looked better each week. Milton plays beyond his age. His 6-1, 215 lbs. frame was already built for SEC play, but his speed, toughness, and vision is what sets him apart from most other freshman running backs around the country.

Tight end Darnell Washington only has one catch for 26 yards, but he is already a great blocker. Washington's work on Zamir White's touchdown run at Alabama shows why Georgia fans should be excited about his future.

Jalen Carter has already worked his way into Georgia's loaded defensive line rotation. He has five tackles this season, with one resulting in a loss. But so far, Carter is most known for his work in Georgia's goalline offense. He plays fullback in Georgia's successful jumbo package, and he caught a touchdown pass two weeks ago against Tennessee.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Chris Allen
Chris Allen

Will be interesting to see if there is an increase in carries for Milton on Saturday!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evaluating Georgia's Offensive Improvement Under Coordinator Todd Monken

Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken after Georgia's disappointing 2019 season on offense. The Bulldogs have shown improvement at this point in 2020.

Kyle Funderburk

What Kamari Lassiter Brings to Georgia

Kamari Lassiter became the 17th verbal commit in the 2021 class for the University of Georgia. So, what does the cornerback bring to Georgia?

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Kamari Lassiter Makes College Decision

The University of Georgia has received its 17th verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class as Kamari Lassiter committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Three Offensive Players Georgia Needs to Use More

Georgia football has looked better on offense, but there is room for improvement, such as getting the ball more consistently to some of its best players.

Kyle Funderburk

Bulldogs Azeez Ojulari Says Georgia Humbled By Alabama

Azeez Ojulari is one of several leaders on defense side for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tuesday he talked to the media about being humbled by Alabama.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Needs to Find its Offensive Identity During the Off Week

Georgia enters a timely bye week after a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs have two weeks to correct the offensive issues that led to the loss.

Kyle Funderburk

Bye Week Brings Position Battles

With the contest between Kentucky and Georgia being moved back one week, Georgia's 2020 bye week has come at an optimal time becasue there's plenty to work on.

Brooks Austin

Overreactions From Georgia's Loss to Alabama

Georgia lost for the first time Saturday, but the Bulldogs are still 3-1 and control their own destiny.

Kyle Funderburk

Grading Georgia's Performance Against Alabama

Georgia squandered another halftime lead against Alabama, this time allowing 24 unanswered points in a 41-24 loss.

Kyle Funderburk

Third Time's the Charm for Tide; Halftime Adjustments Cost Dawgs Again

Georgia lost to Alabama 41-24 and for the third time in the last four seasons, halftime adjustments did them in.

Brooks Austin