DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football Freshmen Faces: CB, Kelee Ringo

Brooks Austin

We opened our Freshmen Faces series Thursday with the Kid from Clovis, California, Kendall Milton. And as physically impressive as the 6'2, 227-pound freshman is, Kelee Ringo takes the cake for physical traits. 

He's 6'2, and every bit of 205 pounds, not to mention he's a bonafide 4.35 guy in the forty, he's run a verified 10.43 in the 100-meter dash and I've been told prior to the shut down of track out west, he was breaking into the 10.3 range. 

Simply put, he's the highest-rated defensive back to ever sign at Georgia for a good reason. They just don't make players like this every day. 

He's already turning heads on campus during voluntary workouts because, of course. He's as athletically gifted as any athlete on the football team as just a freshman. 

Even in an extremely crowded cornerback room at Georgia with players like Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell, and Ameer Speed, Ringo will battle for playing time early on this fall because he's just that good. 

At the Adidas All-American practices this spring, Ringo was as dominant in one on ones as any corner could possibly be. He ran in lockstep with the nation's top wide receivers and at times almost seemed uninterested and untested. That is until he went up against Arik Gilbert. 

Gilbert was the Gatorade Player of the year for a reason. He's the most physically impressive talent in the country. At 6'5, 240 pounds he's entirely too fast to be guarded by linebackers, and he's too big and strong for corners. Ringo was the only player in one on ones that gave him any issues at all. 

I compare him to Patrick Peterson. And granted, Peterson is essentially a lock for the NFL hall of fame and was one of the best corners in college football history, but that's the type of talent we are talking about here with Ringo. Peterson was the original big-bodied corner. At 6'2, built like a safety with world-class track speed, he paved the way for much larger cornerbacks. 

Here's the film comparison between the two: 

It's going to be tough for Ringo to beat out Stokes or Daniel at either corner, but the fact of the matter is, he will get playing time this fall. And enjoy him while he's in Athens, cause he won't be in college very long before he's off to the first round of the NFL Draft. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BGilmer18
BGilmer18

He's a generational type of talent. Never seen as much depth in a secondary as UGA has

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Julian Armella Calls Georgia Football 'O-Line U'

2022 offensive tackle prospect, Julian Armella had some rather flattering things to say about the University of Georgia. He donned them "O-Line U"

Brooks Austin

by

Peyton Sosebee

Freshmen Faces: RB, Kendall Milton

All of Georgia's freshmen from the nation's No. 1 recruiting class are enrolled and on campus for off season workouts. Today, we take a look at RB, Kendall Milton.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

MLB Draft: Cole Wilcox No. 80 Overall to the San Diego Padres

Former Georgia Baseball pitcher, Cole Wilcox has been selected in the first round of the MLB draft with the No. 80 overall pick to the San Diego Padres

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Amari Daniels Discusses Recruitment, Dell McGee, and Georgia Football

One of the biggest questions in the 2021 recruiting class is who the 2nd RB will be. Amari Daniels has a relationship with Dell McGee and Georgia football.

BGilmer18

Georgia Players Left Off Preseason All-American List

Walter Camp's preseason All-American teams have been released without a single Georgia player on either of the first two teams, meanwhile Alabama has six.

Brooks Austin

REPORT: Georgia Football Potential Destination For Alabama Grad Transfer

Chadarius Townsend has entered the transfer portal. Reports indicate Georgia football is a strong possibility as a landing spot.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

Dan Lanning fit for Head Coaching Job Sooner than Later

Dan Lanning is one of the best young defensive coordinators in all of college football, and sooner than later, he will be off to a head coaching job somewhere.

Brooks Austin

by

Peyton Sosebee

Georgia Recruiting: 2023 QB, Malachi Singleton a Name to Remember

It's early for the 2023 class, but with Georgia already having narrowed down targets for 2022 at QB, Malachi Singleton could be next.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

MLB Draft: Emerson Hancock No. 6 Overall to the Seattle Mariners

Former Georgia Baseball pitcher, Emerson Hancock has been selected with the No. 6 overall pick to the Seattle Mariners in the MLB draft.

Garrett Shearman

Former Georgia Football LB Tae Crowder honored by hometown

Tae Crowder was honored by his hometown of Pine Mountain, GA with a sign welcoming travelers to the home of 2020's Mr. Irrelevant.

Garrett Shearman

by

AllThingsSports101