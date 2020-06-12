We opened our Freshmen Faces series Thursday with the Kid from Clovis, California, Kendall Milton. And as physically impressive as the 6'2, 227-pound freshman is, Kelee Ringo takes the cake for physical traits.

He's 6'2, and every bit of 205 pounds, not to mention he's a bonafide 4.35 guy in the forty, he's run a verified 10.43 in the 100-meter dash and I've been told prior to the shut down of track out west, he was breaking into the 10.3 range.

Simply put, he's the highest-rated defensive back to ever sign at Georgia for a good reason. They just don't make players like this every day.

He's already turning heads on campus during voluntary workouts because, of course. He's as athletically gifted as any athlete on the football team as just a freshman.

Even in an extremely crowded cornerback room at Georgia with players like Eric Stokes, DJ Daniel, Tyson Campbell, and Ameer Speed, Ringo will battle for playing time early on this fall because he's just that good.

At the Adidas All-American practices this spring, Ringo was as dominant in one on ones as any corner could possibly be. He ran in lockstep with the nation's top wide receivers and at times almost seemed uninterested and untested. That is until he went up against Arik Gilbert.

Gilbert was the Gatorade Player of the year for a reason. He's the most physically impressive talent in the country. At 6'5, 240 pounds he's entirely too fast to be guarded by linebackers, and he's too big and strong for corners. Ringo was the only player in one on ones that gave him any issues at all.

I compare him to Patrick Peterson. And granted, Peterson is essentially a lock for the NFL hall of fame and was one of the best corners in college football history, but that's the type of talent we are talking about here with Ringo. Peterson was the original big-bodied corner. At 6'2, built like a safety with world-class track speed, he paved the way for much larger cornerbacks.

Here's the film comparison between the two:

It's going to be tough for Ringo to beat out Stokes or Daniel at either corner, but the fact of the matter is, he will get playing time this fall. And enjoy him while he's in Athens, cause he won't be in college very long before he's off to the first round of the NFL Draft.

