Get Up! Georgia Football, it's 'Virtual' G-Day

Chris Allen

For those who have been missing Georgia football, today will be a great opportunity to get a piece of it. As many fans know, Georgia’s Spring Game known as G-Day was originally scheduled for later today.

In lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak, all Spring sporting events were suspended, college and professional, forcing G-Day to be canceled. It was later announced that last year’s G-Day would be played on SEC Network but Kirby Smart had a better idea. Instead of watching last year’s spring game, he asked to replay last year’s thriller against Notre Dame and will be live-tweeting the game on his twitter account @KirbySmartUGA.

The game will be hosted on the SEC Network at 2 PM and not only will Coach Smart be live-tweeting it but UGA’s own Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle will be commentating on the game live on the UGA Athletics Facebook page.

Yesterday, the @GeorgiaFootball Twitter account released a video telling fans that even though it won’t be in person, to “hunker down” around the country wearing your red and black in support of Georgia’s finest on this first-ever virtual G-Day.

This is a great opportunity for fans who love all things Georgia football as there is no doubt Coach Smart will be breaking down one of the most electric games in Sanford Stadium history. It’s a way to connect to the HC like never before and reminisce on an incredible game between two historic power-houses and, as a shock to no one, Coach chose a game with an incredible defensive effort.

Here is the schedule for today's events: 

  • 2:15-:25 Tom Hart/SEC Network
  • 2:30-:40 Kevin Butler/GBSN
  • 2:45-:55 Head Coach 
  • 3:00-:10 Rod Blankenship
  • 3:20-:30 Jeff Dantzler/GBSN
  • 3:45-:50 Special Surprise Guest

Oh, and as we've mentioned before don't be surprised if there's a "Go Dawgs!!" Tweet from the head coach at some point. Seems like there'd be no better time than when your fanbase is "hunkered down" reading your tweets. 

