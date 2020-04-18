Virtual G-Day a Reminder of How Reliable Lawrence Cager Was

Lawrence Cager's 2019 season was filled with nagging injuries that he consistently battled and fought through, until practices leading up to the Georgia Tech game when a serious ankle injury led to a season-ending surgery the Friday before the final regular-season game.

The re-airing of the Notre Dame game during Georgia football's virtual G-Day is just a reminder of how reliable and vital Lawrence Cager was for this Georgia offense.

Five targets, five catches and it would have been six for six had Charlie Woerner not been called for illegal touching at the start of the third quarter.

He had a team-high 5 receptions for 82 yards and a score during a game in which Fromm was 20 for 26 for 187 yards. So, what does that tell you?

Lawrence Cager averaged 16.4 yards per reception on 100% completion percentage. The rest of Jake Fromm passes? 15 for 21 for 105 yards. That's an average of 7.0 yards per completion.

It's no wonder when Cager wasn't on the field in 2019, despite how great George Pickens played as a true freshman, Jake Fromm's performance drastically dipped. There was a level of comfort between Fromm and Cager, unspoken confidence in his primary receiver. And when that left, so did the completion percentage.

Think about the games in which Fromm struggled the most a year ago, those games didn't come when Cager was healthy and on the field. Against South Carolina, he threw three of his five interceptions on the year. No Cager.

Against LSU, he threw the other two interceptions on the season. No Cager. This performance against Notre Dame is a not so subtle reminder of what the graduate transfer from Miami brought to the table.

