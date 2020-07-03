DawgsDaily
Georgia Football's Biggest Game of the Year is Florida Not Alabama according to ESPN

Brooks Austin

The Bama hurdle has been real for quite some time for the Georgia football program. Not only have they lost to the Crimson Tide in a National title game, but Alabama has won the last five in a row against Georgia. 

You have to go all the way back to 2007 when the Dawgs traveled to Tuscaloosa and came away with a 26-23 overtime victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

In 2020, Georgia very well could play the Crimson Tide twice. Once in Tuscaloosa on September 19th, and if both teams make it, in the SEC championship as well. 

Though it's not the Alabama game that's the biggest must-win game in 2020 according to ESPN's latest article, it's the Florida matchup in Jacksonville. And I agree with them, here's why. 

Georgia can afford a loss in Tuscaloosa. With it being a crossover game in the conference, they can still win the East and make it to the SEC Championship Game for the fourth year in a row. Though if they have hopes of remaining in the national title discussion, a loss in Tuscaloosa doesn't just make the Florida game a must-win, it makes them all must-wins. 

There's been plenty of hype this offseason surrounding the Florida Gators, especially their returning starting quarterback in Kyle Trask. Admittedly, I've been on the record as someone who doesn't exactly believe this Kyle Trask Hype, but they are the loan competition in the East for yet another year. 

Say what you want about Tennessee's hot start to the 2021 recruiting cycle, that's not going to help them on the field in 2020. Sure, they've got an experienced offensive line, and sure they won their last six ball games a year ago, but shouldn't they have? South Carolina, UAB, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana isn't exactly a murderers row of opponents. Neither of which were ranked, with South Carolina, Missouri, and Vanderbilt all failing to achieve a winning record in 2019. 

Not to mention their only three games against ranked opponents (Florida, Georgia, and Alabama), they lost by an average of 27 points per game. 

Bottom line, if Georgia loses to Alabama in Tuscaloosa, they have to win out, and Florida will present the toughest task on their remaining schedule at that point. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

