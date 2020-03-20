Georgia Football: George Pickens Ranked Ninth Among Returning WRs

George Pickens is one of the many players that Georgia fans were ecstatic to see during spring practice this year. And even though the suspension of all spring activities have caused fans to wonder what the remainder of the roster might look like, they know No. 1 will more than ready to shine whenever football does indeed return.

Coming off a freshman season in which he led the Georgia football program in yards (727), receptions (49), and touchdowns (8), the rest of the nationally media is coming around to what our readers here on the Bulldog Maven have already known... George Pickens is one of the best receivers in college football.

ESPN's latest article has ranked the returning wide receivers:

Ja'Marr Chase, LSU DeVonta Smith, Bama Rashod Bateman, Minnesota Jaylen Waddle, Bama Rondale Moore, Purdue Tylan Wallace, Ok. State Justyn Ross, Clemson Tutu Atwell, Louisville George Pickens, Georgia Chris Olave, Ohio State

Pickens was the Sugar Bowl MVP

As for the reasoning for having Pickens ninth on the list, writer Anthony Treash said the following:

Pickens' true freshman season could not have gone much better. He finished as one of the 20 most valuable wide receivers in college football, displaying a massive catch radius and sure hands. Pickens had the third-most catchable targets without a drop among FBS receivers this past year, and it showed on his deep targets.

A sure handed, big body receiver that when given the opportunity, makes big plays for his offense. And in 2020, it's safe to say he's going to have far more than the (49) receptions from a year ago.

Sure, George Pickens and Jamie Newman will need a bit more time this fall to build a rapport now that Spring Practice has been compromised due to the coronavirus outbreak, but with the combination of the two talents, they will be more than fine.

