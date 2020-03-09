Georgia Football: Get to Know 2020 Signee, Ladd McConkey

The furthest parts of North Georgia slowly become Tennessee Volunteers country the further you go. Like most mountain valley small towns, North Murray is divided into Red & Orange. And for the longest time, the McConkey family proudly supported the Volunteers. Not anymore.

Ladd McConkey was one of the final additions to the 2020 UGA signing class. In a matter of weeks, he went from potentially deciding between Army and Navy to seeing Kirby Smart and members of his staff partaking in North Murray basketball games.

The 5'11, 175-pound speedster was a two-sport athlete throughout his time at North Murray. With McConkey as the point guard, the basketball team finished second in the region.

McConkey played wideout the first three seasons before moving to quarterback his senior year. From what his coaching staff tells the Bulldog Maven, the move was due in part to him being the best athlete. It was the best option for their football team.

The testing measurables are off the charts for McConkey, having run as fast as 4.44 in the forty with an almost 4.0 5-10-5 shuttle, but there are going to be questions on the next level about his size.

"I'd like to be about 180, 185, before I get there. That's kind of the goal I'm setting for towards right now. So, really trying to get it back from basketball, I lost a few pounds, so gaining it back and trying to get to that goal"

He enters a wide receiver room that is going to be jampacked for the first time in quite a while at the University of Georgia. He plans to enroll June 1st with the majority of the rest of the incoming freshman. Of course, McConkey will work at the slot receiver position, but there may be an opportunity for him to be a return specialist which is something the Georgia staff has talked to him about:

"I'd like to say so, yes sir. I mean, just in high school I know it's a whole different speed and a whole different level, but I had some success returning kicks and punts so just kind of really getting out there and getting a feel for it. And I feel like it'll be good for me."

After having played quarterback for the final season of his high school career, it's going to take McConkey a bit of time to get back in the swing of things out at wide receiver. Add on top the transition from 3A high school football to the SEC and you've got a bit of a learning curve. As for what McConkey expects of himself at the next level:

"I think it's definitely going to take some work, I mean, getting back at the swing at things and just playing at a high level of competition, but really just creating space and win in those one-on-one match-ups and then just making big plays."



Playing quarterback wasn't a detriment to his game as a wide receiver, however. McConkey believes that it allowed him to see things from a different perspective and when he gets back out to wide receiver during game situations, he will be able to see the field much better than before.

"I think it really helped me like kind of just see everything more from a whole different perspective, I mean, playing receiver, my freshman, sophomore, junior, and then getting back there and playing quarterback my senior year. Kinda allowed me to see everything and see where like just my receiver's looking and I can figure out where I need to be and just the timing and everything, I think helped me with that."



As for what it's going to be like to go to Neyland Stadium and play against his childhood team, Ladd is looking forward to it.

I mean, that's going to be awesome. I mean, once I get up there (Athens), I'm not a Tennessee fan anymore. We're going to win and that's all I'm going for.

Ladd plans to enroll on June 1st.

