Former Georgia Football Great, Tim Worley Arrested for Assault on a Female

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that former Georgia football great, Tim Worley has been arrested for assault on a female and assault by strangulation, as first reported by Aarik Long of Last Word on College Football.

Worley was arrested Thursday morning in Iredell County, North Carolina near his place of residence. No further information has been provided.

Worley was in Athens from 1985 to 1988, playing in three seasons and rushing for 2038 career yards which place him 14th on the all-time list behind Musa Smith.

His 17 rushing touchdowns in 1988 are tied with Herschel Walker for second-most of any running back in UGA history, and just two behind the SEC record held by Garrison Hearst. In 2003 he was inducted into the Georgia Football Hall of Fame.

Worley was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 7th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and went on to play 7 seasons in the NFL. His career was cut short due to a series of failed drug tests and several other runs ins with trouble.

This is not Worley's first run-in with law enforcement either. In April of 2008, Worley was tased and later arrested by Cobb County Police Department. Worley told the Macon Telegrain 2013 that it was a life-changing experience calling it a zap from Jesus himself:

"I called it an angel in disguise. An angel in a police officer’s uniform. I called it being zapped by Jesus. Because that night he actually saved my life, because I was on a mission that night, where I was broken, I was down, I was at my last wit, and either I was gonna hurt somebody or somebody was gonna kill me.”

