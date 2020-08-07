DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia Football Great, Tim Worley Arrested for Assault on a Female

Brooks Austin

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that former Georgia football great, Tim Worley has been arrested for assault on a female and assault by strangulation, as first reported by Aarik Long of Last Word on College Football. 

Worley was arrested Thursday morning in Iredell County, North Carolina near his place of residence. No further information has been provided. 

Worley was in Athens from 1985 to 1988, playing in three seasons and rushing for 2038 career yards which place him 14th on the all-time list behind Musa Smith. 

His 17 rushing touchdowns in 1988 are tied with Herschel Walker for second-most of any running back in UGA history, and just two behind the SEC record held by Garrison Hearst. In 2003 he was inducted into the Georgia Football Hall of Fame. 

Worley was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 7th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and went on to play 7 seasons in the NFL. His career was cut short due to a series of failed drug tests and several other runs ins with trouble. 

This is not Worley's first run-in with law enforcement either. In April of 2008, Worley was tased and later arrested by Cobb County Police Department. Worley told the Macon Telegrain 2013 that it was a life-changing experience calling it a zap from Jesus himself:

"I called it an angel in disguise. An angel in a police officer’s uniform. I called it being zapped by Jesus. Because that night he actually saved my life, because I was on a mission that night, where I was broken, I was down, I was at my last wit, and either I was gonna hurt somebody or somebody was gonna kill me.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Divaad Wilson Announces Transfer Decision

BREAKING: Former University of Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson has annouced his transfer decision and will be enrolling at UCF.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Comes in At No. 4 on Coaches Poll

The Amway Coaches Poll for the 2020 college football season has been released and Georgia comes in at No. 4 on the list.

Brooks Austin

UGA President, Jere Morehead Selected to NCAA Board of Directors

University of Georgia President Jere Morehead has been appointed to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Board of Directors.

Brooks Austin

Chazz Chambliss Talks His Commitment, Who is Next for Georgia

Chazz Chambliss committed to Georgia back in May. Today, he catches up with SI to talk about why he chose Georgia and who could be next.

Brooks Austin

Anthony Edwards Falls to Minnesota in NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report has released an updated NBA mock draft where UGA's Edwards falls to Minnesota.

Brent Wilson

Where will the Dawgs go with the DBs in 2021?

Georgia has quite a bit of work to do to finish out the 2021 recruiting class. With room for four or five defensive backs, we look at who they could go after.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart entering a pivotal year facing Mark Richt comparisons

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is still compared to former coach Mark Richt for compiling a similar record without a national title.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

NCAA to Have Update on Fall Sports Championships, College Football

NCAA is expected to have a meeting on Wednesday morning following Tuesday's meeting that lasted the majority of the evening, with an update on fall sports.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas to Remain at Left Tackle in 2020

Andrew Thomas was expected to make the switch back to right tackle in 2020 with Nate Solder holding down the left side, but he will remain on the left in 2020.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: How the Dawgs Round Out the 2021 Offensive Class

The Georgia football 2021 recruiting class is nearing a close, with just four months before the early national signing window, we look at the offensive class

BGilmer18