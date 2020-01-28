BulldogMaven
Georgia Football: ESPN Analysts on How Bulldogs Win 2020 National Title

Brooks Austin

As has been the case for the last 39 offseasons, Georgia Football fans are left wondering what the Bulldogs have to do to bring that ever so elusive National Title back home to the Classic City. 

"Next year is the year." It's almost become a painful cry of a passionate and hungry fan base. 

This offseason Kirby Smart has taken major strides to increase his football team's chances, despite losing several key offensive starters to the NFL Draft, and a leader at each level of his defense in Tyler Clark, Tae Crowder, and J.R. Reed.

Instead of resting on his laurels, Kirby Smart went out and made major changes to his offensive staff despite finishing in the Top-5 in the AP Poll for the 3rd straight season.  

In ESPN's latest article, they had their College Football writers go through the Top-25 and layout what each team will need to do to win the National Title in 2020. Georgia is currently ranked 6th headed into the season, and they lay out what it will take for the Bulldogs to make history in 2020.

"Quarterback Jamie Newman needs to be a wake-up call for a far-too-conservative Bulldogs offense. Jake Fromm did all he could in his three seasons as the team's starting quarterback, but he couldn't change the plays that were called. Maybe Newman, a transfer from Wake Forest with true dual-threat ability, will force that change and finally bring this offense into the 21st century. If he does and George Pickens gets some help around him at receiver, then we know the defense is good enough to take it from there and carry this team back to playoff contention." - Alex Scarborough, ESPN Staff Writer

One thing I will say about Scarborough's analysis of the Bulldogs' changes headed into the 2020 season is the fact that Jake Fromm did have the power to change the plays called, he just didn't have the power to change the plays themselves. 

It's almost like Jake Fromm was equipped with outdated ammo, whereas Todd Monken's offense - as Scarborough alluded to - revamps the Georgia system and will bring it into the modern-day and age of football. 

Georgia's offense won't need to be record-breaking like LSU's was this past season in order to win a National Title. Georgia's defense will likely continue playing at such an elite level, that merely above-average offensive play should allow them to avoid collapse at home to a team like South Carolina and provide the required firepower to survive late into the season. 

And if you must know, ESPN seems rather optimistic about Florida's chances in 2020 as well...

"Mark it down now: Florida will have a shot to win every game on that schedule."

