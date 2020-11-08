For the second straight week, the Georgia football team got on a flight home extremely banged up. Midway through the first quarter, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint went down with a gruesome lower leg injury. Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm that he suffered a broken ankle, which brings his freshman season to an abrupt halt.

The UGA medical staff will wait for the swelling to go down, and then reassess things before making a decision on whether or not surgery will be required.

While quarterback Stetson Bennett was able to play virtually the entire game, head coach Kirby Smart said in his press conference that Bennett may have an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder. While Smart did not say anything definitive and there is not yet and official diagnosis, the injury would make Bennett’s accuracy issues more understandable. He threw many balls that were behind receivers and wasn’t able to come close to almost anyone down the field. A statement released following Smart's press conference said it was an AC joint sprain.

Early indications have pointed to an MCL sprain for running back Kendall Milton. Milton was taken down by the knees late in the game Saturday. He immediately grabbed his knee and after attempting to walk he couldn't. Milton was helped off the field by trainers and was unable to place any pressure on the leg. Smart said that he wasn’t sure about a diagnosis, but added that he thought it was an MCL sprain.

Milton's father, Chris Milton, confirmed on social media that it was merely a sprain.

Smart is very credible for obvious reasons, but he also wouldn’t speak out of turn. What he says is more than likely the official diagnosis, although further tests are usually needed for confirmation. Hopefully, these players can return for the Bulldogs and their injuries don’t keep them out for a significant amount of time.

Safety Lewis Cine was clearly in a daze following a first-half collision with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. He will now enter the program's concussion protocol where he will continue to be tested for symptoms.

Safety Major Burns also appeared to be banged up toward the end of the game. His status will be updated here when more information is available.

Injuries entering the game were:

RB Kenny McIntosh - DNP (Knee)

WR George Pickens - DNP (Upper Body)

DT Jordan Davis - DNP (Elbow)

DT Julian Rochester - DNP (Knee)

DT Warren Brinson - DNP (Concussion)

S Richard LeCounte - DNP

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.