SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Bulldogs Injury List Continues to Grow

Evan Crowell

For the second straight week, the Georgia football team got on a flight home extremely banged up. Midway through the first quarter, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint went down with a gruesome lower leg injury. Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm that he suffered a broken ankle, which brings his freshman season to an abrupt halt. 

The UGA medical staff will wait for the swelling to go down, and then reassess things before making a decision on whether or not surgery will be required.

While quarterback Stetson Bennett was able to play virtually the entire game, head coach Kirby Smart said in his press conference that Bennett may have an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder. While Smart did not say anything definitive and there is not yet and official diagnosis, the injury would make Bennett’s accuracy issues more understandable. He threw many balls that were behind receivers and wasn’t able to come close to almost anyone down the field. A statement released following Smart's press conference said it was an AC joint sprain. 

Early indications have pointed to an MCL sprain for running back Kendall Milton. Milton was taken down by the knees late in the game Saturday. He immediately grabbed his knee and after attempting to walk he couldn't. Milton was helped off the field by trainers and was unable to place any pressure on the leg. Smart said that he wasn’t sure about a diagnosis, but added that he thought it was an MCL sprain.

Milton's father, Chris Milton, confirmed on social media that it was merely a sprain. 

Smart is very credible for obvious reasons, but he also wouldn’t speak out of turn. What he says is more than likely the official diagnosis, although further tests are usually needed for confirmation. Hopefully, these players can return for the Bulldogs and their injuries don’t keep them out for a significant amount of time.

Safety Lewis Cine was clearly in a daze following a first-half collision with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. He will now enter the program's concussion protocol where he will continue to be tested for symptoms. 

Safety Major Burns also appeared to be banged up toward the end of the game. His status will be updated here when more information is available. 

Injuries entering the game were: 

  • RB Kenny McIntosh - DNP (Knee) 
  • WR George Pickens - DNP (Upper Body) 
  • DT Jordan Davis - DNP (Elbow) 
  • DT Julian Rochester - DNP (Knee) 
  • DT Warren Brinson - DNP (Concussion) 
  • S Richard LeCounte - DNP 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Davis Ruled Out; Can Devonte Wyatt Replace Him?

Reports indicate that Georgia will be without Jordan Davis in Saturday's contest against Florida. Can Devonte Wyatt replace him?

Kobe Wharton

by

Trivett

Grading Georgia's Disappointing Performance Against Florida

Georgia football fell behind Florida 38-21 at halftime and eventually lost 44-28. Injuries played a role as backups failed to step up when their numbers were called.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia's College Football Playoff Hopes Diminished

With a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators, it drops the Bulldogs record to 4-2, and a very slim chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Nicholas Klein

by

Evan Crowell

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Florida

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 44-28 Saturday afternoon. Here is the good, bad and ugly.

Alex Bavosa

by

Evan Crowell

Opinion: UGA's Conservative Play Calling vs Kentucky cost them vs Florida

Georgia lost 41-28 to the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida. In a game where they needed explosive plays to keep up, they couldn't land them.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Injured vs Florida

Georgia wide receiver, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has left the game against Florida with an apparent ankle injury. He was carted off.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

What Georgia Loses With George Pickens' Absence

Wide receiver George Pickens missed the trip to Florida with a nagging upper body injury. This is Georgia football's second-straight game without Pickens.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Kendall Milton Leaves Game with Knee Injury

Yet another injury has occurred in the Georgia-Florida game as Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton left the contest with an apparent knee injury.

Evan Crowell

LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Florida

As the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 8 Florida Gators, we keep you updated with our LIVE updates and blog throughout the contest.

Brooks Austin

Kyle Pitts Injury - Ruled Out Remainder of Game

Florida tight end, Kyle Pitts has been ruled out for the remainder of the according to reports from CBS.

Evan Crowell