Georgia Football Injury Report headed into matchup with Georgia Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs take the trip down to Atlanta as a 29.0 point favorite against in-state rival, Georgia Tech.

Georgia leads the series 67-41-5 and has won 15 out of the last 18 matchups.

Following a physical battle in the rain the past weekend against Texas A & M, Georgia looks to spend this week getting as healthy as possible prior to their last regular-season game.

Though Kirby Smart will tell you that they never look past an opponent, I would imagine you'd see this Georgia team make injury decisions with the looming matchup with LSU in mind.

With that being said, here's the injury report:

Offense:

Lawrence Cager, WR (Questionable) - Cager is continuing to fight through a left shoulder injury. The nagging injury is something that's bothered him for the most part of the season. Look for him to be limited again Saturday in hopes for a full return in the SEC Championship game.

Cade Mays, OL (Probable) - Mays has been battling an ankle injury since Missouri and though he was dressed out Saturday and assumed his special teams role on field goals, he is more than likely going to be limited Saturday.

Justin Shaffer, OL (OUT) - Shaffer was still in a neck brace as of Saturday. There is no timetable set for his return.

Owen Condon, OL (OUT) - Condon was seen Saturday sporting a sling for his left shoulder. He was held out earlier in the year with a lower-body injury as well.

Trey Blount, WR (Questionable) - Blount has an undisclosed injury.

Tommy Bush, WR (OUT) - Bush suffered a sports hernia and is likely out for the remainder of the season.

D'Wan Mathis, QB (OUT) - Mathis underwent brain surgery this off-season and hasn't dressed out since Murray State.

Defense

Tyson Campbell, DB (Probable) - The sophomore cornerback has been in the mix at corner the last several weeks after battling a toe injury. Campbell is still dealing with the issue but has played through it since Missouri.

Eric Stokes, DB (Probable) - Stokes was knicked in last week's contest versus Texas A & M. Kirby didn't seem to be too concerned in his postgame presser, we will keep you posted.

Tramel Walthour, DT (OUT) - Lower body injury, Walthour's return date has not been set.