SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Injury Report for South Carolina

Evan Crowell

We are creeping closer to the kickoff of Georgia vs. South Carolina, but Georgia fans could see some of their crucial players return to the lineup Saturday. Georgia's injury report this year has been littered with names, but today they could be getting some of those names back.

Of course, those who suffered season-ending injuries will be out. Receivers Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are eyeing the 2021 training camp as their expected return dates to try and come back from their respective leg injuries.

Richard LeCounte will be missing his second straight game following his traffic accident. The Bulldogs certainly missed him against Florida and Mississippi State. Dawgs Daily on SI.com's Brooks Austin made the observation last week that LeCounte's value has been put into perspective by scouts and fans alike, as there is no doubt they miss his presence.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is listed as doubtful for the game. So while Davis may not make a return this week, it is optimistic that there will be a decision made on his status for the game. If he does in fact play it would be reasonable to assume that he will be on a pitch count for his snaps. He has been the most impactful run defender during his time with the team, and they also need his presence back.

Here is the rest of the injury report:

ILB Monty Rice PROBABLE

WR Tommy Bush DOUBTFUL

DL Jordan Davis DOUBTFUL

S Richard LeCounte OUT

CB Kelee Ringo OUT

DL Julian Rochester OUT

RB Kendall Milton OUT

ILB Trezmen Marshall OUT

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. South Carolina

Georgia football is looking for revenge this Saturday. The Bulldogs play South Carolina, the only team that beat them in the 2019 regular season.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. South Carolina Series History

Georgia renews its growing rivalry with South Carolina Saturday. The Bulldogs have played the Gamecocks 72 times, but the rivalry didn't take off until the 2000s.

Kyle Funderburk

Could Daniels Leave After One Season?

After seeing his name in several NFL Mock Drafts, could Georgia's starting quarterback, JT Daniels really enter the NFL Draft this season?

Brooks Austin

Eleven Georgia Commits Named SI All-American Candidates

SIAA revealed the top 250 candidates that will remain under consideration to be named to the next Sports Illustrated All-American team for the class of 2021.

Alex Bavosa

Georgia at No. 9 in CFP Rankings "An Absolute Joke"

The initial College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night, with Georgia coming in at No. 9. One analyst call it "an absolute joke."

Kobe Wharton

by

Kjw231

Things Georgia is Thankful for in 2020

Thanksgiving is here, so now is a good time to recognize everything Georgia football is thankful for this year.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Expect Georgia football's defense to perform at its typical level this week against a South Carolina team that is missing its best offensive weapon.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Georgia football travels to South Carolina Saturday with a world of confidence on offense after the spectacular debut of quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk

JT Daniels Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been named the Maxwell Player of the Week for his performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Evan Crowell

CFP Rankings: Georgia No. 9

The inaugural College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs are sitting at No. 9.

Evan Crowell