Georgia Injury Report for South Carolina

We are creeping closer to the kickoff of Georgia vs. South Carolina, but Georgia fans could see some of their crucial players return to the lineup Saturday. Georgia's injury report this year has been littered with names, but today they could be getting some of those names back.

Of course, those who suffered season-ending injuries will be out. Receivers Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are eyeing the 2021 training camp as their expected return dates to try and come back from their respective leg injuries.

Richard LeCounte will be missing his second straight game following his traffic accident. The Bulldogs certainly missed him against Florida and Mississippi State. Dawgs Daily on SI.com's Brooks Austin made the observation last week that LeCounte's value has been put into perspective by scouts and fans alike, as there is no doubt they miss his presence.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is listed as doubtful for the game. So while Davis may not make a return this week, it is optimistic that there will be a decision made on his status for the game. If he does in fact play it would be reasonable to assume that he will be on a pitch count for his snaps. He has been the most impactful run defender during his time with the team, and they also need his presence back.

Here is the rest of the injury report:

ILB Monty Rice PROBABLE

WR Tommy Bush DOUBTFUL

DL Jordan Davis DOUBTFUL

S Richard LeCounte OUT

CB Kelee Ringo OUT

DL Julian Rochester OUT

RB Kendall Milton OUT

ILB Trezmen Marshall OUT

