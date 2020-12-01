Early Injury Report for Vanderbilt Game

This Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in their final home game of the season. Vanderbilt will come into the game following a 41–0 loss to Missouri, giving them an 0–8 record for the season which resulted in the Sunday firing of head coach Derek Mason.

As the end of the season approaches, the senior class that will be celebrated on Saturday has the chance to achieve something incredible: become the winningest senior class in school history. However, before addressing that, it's important to see who could potentially be returning to the field for senior night.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is “hopeful” he will be getting two of his best defenders back this week: senior safety Richard LeCounte and junior defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

“Yeah, I’m hopeful to be getting both of those guys back," Smart stated. "There’s a chance that Richard can get back. I don’t know how realistic it is for this week, but he’s doing more, running now, and he is with us and he’s back into things. So, there’s a chance he can get back out there and play this week and we are hopeful that Jordan can as well.”

LeCounte was the first-ever commit of the Smart era and the head coach raved about his dedication to the program and his love for the University of Georgia.

Smart also said defensive back Mark Webb was banged up heading into the South Carolina game and though he traveled, he was only going to play in a dire situation. Smart expects Webb back in the lineup Saturday.

As for the other injured Bulldogs, expect these players to be out for yet another week:

RB Kendall Milton (knee)

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle)

DL Julian Rochester (knee)

CB Kelee Ringo (shoulder)

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)

WR Tommy Bush (undisclosed)