SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Early Injury Report for Vanderbilt Game

Alex Bavosa

This Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in their final home game of the season. Vanderbilt will come into the game following a 41–0 loss to Missouri, giving them an 0–8 record for the season which resulted in the Sunday firing of head coach Derek Mason.

As the end of the season approaches, the senior class that will be celebrated on Saturday has the chance to achieve something incredible: become the winningest senior class in school history. However, before addressing that, it's important to see who could potentially be returning to the field for senior night.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is “hopeful” he will be getting two of his best defenders back this week: senior safety Richard LeCounte and junior defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

“Yeah, I’m hopeful to be getting both of those guys back," Smart stated. "There’s a chance that Richard can get back. I don’t know how realistic it is for this week, but he’s doing more, running now, and he is with us and he’s back into things. So, there’s a chance he can get back out there and play this week and we are hopeful that Jordan can as well.”

LeCounte was the first-ever commit of the Smart era and the head coach raved about his dedication to the program and his love for the University of Georgia.

Smart also said defensive back Mark Webb was banged up heading into the South Carolina game and though he traveled, he was only going to play in a dire situation. Smart expects Webb back in the lineup Saturday. 

As for the other injured Bulldogs, expect these players to be out for yet another week:

RB Kendall Milton (knee) 

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) 

DL Julian Rochester (knee)

CB Kelee Ringo (shoulder)

WR Dominick Blaylock (knee)

WR Tommy Bush (undisclosed)

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: McGarity Expected to Step Down at Year's End

University of Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity is expected to retire at the end of the year, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's O-Line Bounces Back in Big Way

Georgia's offensive line has played exceptionally well aside from two games this season. Following a lackluster performance, they bounced back.

Evan Crowell

Rice and Dean Named Semifinalists for Butkus Award

Nakobe Dean and Monty Rice have been named semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation's top linebacker in college football

Brooks Austin

MVPs From Dominant Win Over South Carolina

Georgia football defeated South Carolina 45-16 Saturday night thanks to excellent performances from a large handful of Bulldogs.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Finds Balance, Fear of Daniels Opens Up Run Game

With offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a quarterback that creates fear from a defense and a solid running game, Georgia has found its balance.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

The Good, Bad and Ugly From Georgia's Season-Opening Win Over Florida A&M

Georgia basketball's win over Florida A&M featured many reasons to be excited about the 2020 Bulldogs, but also highlighted areas of concern.

Kyle Funderburk

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Blowout Win over South Carolina

Georgia went up to Columbia, South Carolina and put the beat down on the South Carolina Gamecocks. We bring you the good, bad and ugly.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Moves Up In Latest AP Top 25

Following their dominant win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Georgia Bulldogs have moved up in the latest AP Poll.

Evan Crowell

Georgia QBs Play Sparingly in Blowouts: Why?

Georgia handled business Saturday night against South Carolina, but there's a question about their usage, or lack thereof, of the team's young quarterbacks.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Report: D'Wan Mathis Has Left the Team

Georgia redshirt freshman QB D'Wan Mathis is no longer with the Georgia Football team.

Brooks Austin

by

Frown40