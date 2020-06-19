Former Georgia Football RB, Isaiah Crowell Listed as Most-Hyped Recruit of All Time

Running Back U.

It's been something that Georgia has come to be known for over the last decade or so. Names like Gurley, Chubb, Michel, Marshall, Holyfield, and Swift.

But before all of those talented backs, there was one that is still the highest-rated running back to ever sign at Georgia, and he flashed signs of true greatness before being dismissed.

Isaiah Crowell. The nation's top-ranked running back in 2011 out of Carver-Columbus high school in Columbus, Georgia. In ESPN's latest article, they consider Crowell the most-hyped recruit ever at the University of Georgia.

And for good reason, he was 6'0, 210 pounds ran a 4.45 forty, a 10.91 in the 100-meter dash, and had a highlight tape that still to this day makes people wish he had continued his career at Georgia and not finished it out at Alabama State.

He won SEC freshman of the year in 2011 before he was dismissed from the team due to an arrest for possession of a weapon in a school zone. He then transferred to Alabama State where he was twice First Team All- SWAC.

The hype was warranted, after all, Crowell was still in the NFL up until last season with the Oakland Raiders and has rushed for 3,803 yards and 27 TDs over his six-year NFL career. He is currently a free agent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.