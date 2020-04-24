BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia Football OT, Isaiah Wilson Drafted by Tennessee Titans

Brent Wilson

Former Georgia Bulldog tackle, Isaiah Wilson has been selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th pick. With Andrew Thomas already off the board, this makes Wilson the second offensive lineman drafted from Georgia in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wilson Draft Pick

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn-native enrolled in Athens at 6'6 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump. 

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 Coaches Freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019 but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10 of those.

Now in the NFL, Wilson could be a potential starter from Day 1. He's one of the more sizable linemen in this class, which gives him an advantage. On top of his size, Wilson also has one of the longest reaches among tackle prospects with his arms being 35.5 inches long. In addition to the size, Wilson also offers quickness and good footwork given his frame.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

QB Coach, Ron Veal Gives Insight on Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

QB coach, Ron Veal has trained some of the top quarterbacks in the Atlanta area. From Justin Fields to now Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

Former Georgia Football OT, Andrew Thomas Drafted by New York Giants

Former Georgia Football offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas has been drafted by New York Giants.

BGilmer18

NFL Draft: Making the Case for Georgia's Jake Fromm to Go in First Round

Jake Fromm has been a hot topic as of late with the NFL Draft. Today we make the case for him to go in the first round of tonight's draft.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Maason Smith, Building A Strong Relationship With Georgia Football

Maason Smith is the top defensive tackle in the 2021 crop of recruits. Smith has rekindled a relationship with Georgia and Coach Tray Scott.

BGilmer18

2021 Georgia Football Commit Makes A Bold Prediction

2021 Georgia commit Lovasea Carroll is predicting a big splash with who the Dawgs next commitment may be.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

College Athletic Directors Polled: 99% Predict There Will Be 2020 Season

A recent poll comprised of 114 FBS athletic directors, 99% have predicted there will be some sort of football season in 2020.

Garrett Shearman

NFL Mock Draft 17.0 Sees Highest Pairing of Georgia Football Linemen Ever

SI.com's Albert Breer has finished his final NFL Mock Draft for the 2020 NFL Draft and within the top 32 picks, he has Georgia's pair of tackles going early.

Brooks Austin

NCAA Approves New Playing Rules Ahead of 2020 Season

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has made a few notable changes to the rules that will be in effect this season.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Basketball: Tom Crean to hire Steve McClain to staff

The Georgia Bulldogs will be bringing in former assistant of Tom Crean, Steve McClain to the staff.

Brent Wilson