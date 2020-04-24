Former Georgia Football OT, Isaiah Wilson Drafted by Tennessee Titans

Former Georgia Bulldog tackle, Isaiah Wilson has been selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th pick. With Andrew Thomas already off the board, this makes Wilson the second offensive lineman drafted from Georgia in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wilson was a former 5-star recruit in the 2017 class. The Brooklyn-native enrolled in Athens at 6'6 350 pounds, making him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects from the jump.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson started all 14 games at right tackle in 2018, leading to his selection to the 2018 Coaches Freshman All-SEC team. He battled an injury from time to time in 2019 but still managed to play in 11 games, starting in 10 of those.

Now in the NFL, Wilson could be a potential starter from Day 1. He's one of the more sizable linemen in this class, which gives him an advantage. On top of his size, Wilson also has one of the longest reaches among tackle prospects with his arms being 35.5 inches long. In addition to the size, Wilson also offers quickness and good footwork given his frame.

