Jake Fromm Uses Term 'Elite Whites' in Text Message Exchange

Brooks Austin

An individual released an alleged text message conversation between themselves and what appears to be Jake Fromm in which he states that his hopes for the price of suppressors to be made so expensive that only the "elite white people can get them" 

Here's the tweet: 

Obviously text messages can be fabricated, but if this text conversation is indeed from Jake Fromm this will certainly alter his career path in the NFL, especially during a time of civil unrest like we are currently in. 

Tre'Davious White, a cornerback for the Buffalo Bills has liked the aforementioned tweet and according to 11 Alive here in Atlanta, they have reached out to Jake Fromm's agency, CAA sports with a request for comment and they immediately hung up the phone. 

Jake Fromm has confirmed the tweet and released his own apology on social media. 

In the statement he says: 

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words "elite white people" in a text message conversation. Although I never meant to imply that I am an "elite white person," as stated later in the conversation there was no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myslef to being apart of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in ateam meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness." 

These text messages were exchanged in March of 2019. 

