SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Kirby Smart Discusses Jake Fromm's Impact on Stetson Bennett, Updates QB Room

Brent Wilson

Georgia's bye week is over, which means the Bulldogs will be fine-tuning their focus toward playing Kentucky Saturday.

After Georgia's loss to Alabama, the quarterback position has become a prime topic of discussion, and rightfully so. The Bulldogs were blanked in the second half, with some of that falling on the shoulders of Stetson Bennett's performance.

Still, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart believes in Bennett moving forward.

On how much Stetson Bennett benefited learning from Jake Fromm's off-the-field preparation:

"I think it helped tremendously. Coach [Todd] Monken and those guys, our offensive staff, have put together a plan for the quarterbacks that might not be the same as Jake's [Fromm] in terms of weekly preparation. 'Monday I am going to watch this. Tuesday I am going to watch this. Wednesday, I am going to watch this.' All of the quarterbacks, besides Stetson, they all come in and watch those things. That is a position that requires a lot more in terms of dedication and time commitment. Jake did a great job of doing that, but these guys now are all doing it under a little different protocol."

On the quarterback battle:

"We are always evaluating guys. It doesn't change. You guys can keep asking the questions, but we are always evaluating guys at quarterback, and they are always trying to get better, grow their game. Stetson is still repping with the ones, taking reps. We got other guys reps and that's what you try to do in an off week. You try to grow your team and get them better. But at the same time, we are trying to create continuity and get better as a team and a unit. You don't base your season on one game, you base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better, and that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to look at it as, 'What are we trying to do to get our team from point A to point B?' That's growth. That's competition. Every position has that. It doesn't change at quarterback. It's what you need to get better and what we are going to continue to do this week."

Based on Smart's statements, it sounds like Bennett will be the quarterback moving forward. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Freshmen That Could be Future Stars

Georgia football produced the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle. Several signees have already made an impact on the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. Kentucky Series History

Georgia football meets Kentucky for the 73rd time this Saturday. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 59-12-2 and haven't loss to the Wildcats since 2009.

Kyle Funderburk

Evaluating Georgia's Offensive Improvement Under Coordinator Todd Monken

Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken after Georgia's disappointing 2019 season on offense. The Bulldogs have shown improvement at this point in 2020.

Kyle Funderburk

What Kamari Lassiter Brings to Georgia

Kamari Lassiter became the 17th verbal commit in the 2021 class for the University of Georgia. So, what does the cornerback bring to Georgia?

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Kamari Lassiter Makes College Decision

The University of Georgia has received its 17th verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class as Kamari Lassiter committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Three Offensive Players Georgia Needs to Use More

Georgia football has looked better on offense, but there is room for improvement, such as getting the ball more consistently to some of its best players.

Kyle Funderburk

Bulldogs Azeez Ojulari Says Georgia Humbled By Alabama

Azeez Ojulari is one of several leaders on defense side for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tuesday he talked to the media about being humbled by Alabama.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Needs to Find its Offensive Identity During the Off Week

Georgia enters a timely bye week after a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs have two weeks to correct the offensive issues that led to the loss.

Kyle Funderburk

Bye Week Brings Position Battles

With the contest between Kentucky and Georgia being moved back one week, Georgia's 2020 bye week has come at an optimal time becasue there's plenty to work on.

Brooks Austin

Overreactions From Georgia's Loss to Alabama

Georgia lost for the first time Saturday, but the Bulldogs are still 3-1 and control their own destiny.

Kyle Funderburk