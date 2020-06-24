Jamaree Salyer Taking On Leadership Role During Difficult Offseason

It goes without saying that when you lose four starters along the offensive line, two of which were first-round draft picks, you're going to lose a leadership presence upfront.

Jamaree Salyer is not only going to slide into the right tackle position at Georgia, but he's filling the leadership void left by the likes of Andrew Thomas and Solomon Kindley.

Sources close to the program have indicated that it's Jamaree Salyer that is leading the way during the player-led practices for the offensive line, leading by example in every way possible.

As we've reported previously, he's taking the offseason to completely revamp his body, getting all the way down to 309 pounds before returning back to campus in Athens in early June. This is a testament to his work ethic since leaving the high school ranks. Salyer, at times, played as heavy as 360 pounds in his senior year of high school. To have lost over 40 pounds in three years is nothing short of incredible.

He played well enough to get the win in the Sugar Bowl, oftentimes lining up against Big 12 defensive player of the year and consensus first team All-American, James Lynch but at times displayed a lack of elite footspeed.

Well, that's been changed this offseason. Not only through the weight loss, but through extensive training this offseason with Coach Kev of Dash Performance in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

He's not alone though along the offensive line in terms of experience, however. Ben Cleveland has been a major contributor when healthy after redshirting in 2016. Then there's Trey Hill who's the only returning starter from a year ago and playing the center position is commonly known as the second quarterback on the field. And of course, you can't leave out a Senior like Justin Shaffer who has spent three years being a swing player along the interior of the offensive line and has fully recovered from a neck injury a year ago and is as hungry as can be.

Despite the loss of immense talent along that offensive line from a year ago, Georgia appears to be in good hands, especially in the leadership department.

