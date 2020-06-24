DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Jamaree Salyer Taking On Leadership Role During Difficult Offseason

Brooks Austin

It goes without saying that when you lose four starters along the offensive line, two of which were first-round draft picks, you're going to lose a leadership presence upfront. 

Jamaree Salyer is not only going to slide into the right tackle position at Georgia, but he's filling the leadership void left by the likes of Andrew Thomas and Solomon Kindley. 

Sources close to the program have indicated that it's Jamaree Salyer that is leading the way during the player-led practices for the offensive line, leading by example in every way possible. 

As we've reported previously, he's taking the offseason to completely revamp his body, getting all the way down to 309 pounds before returning back to campus in Athens in early June. This is a testament to his work ethic since leaving the high school ranks. Salyer, at times, played as heavy as 360 pounds in his senior year of high school. To have lost over 40 pounds in three years is nothing short of incredible. 

He played well enough to get the win in the Sugar Bowl, oftentimes lining up against Big 12 defensive player of the year and consensus first team All-American, James Lynch but at times displayed a lack of elite footspeed. 

Well, that's been changed this offseason. Not only through the weight loss, but through extensive training this offseason with Coach Kev of Dash Performance in Gwinnett County, Georgia. 

He's not alone though along the offensive line in terms of experience, however. Ben Cleveland has been a major contributor when healthy after redshirting in 2016. Then there's Trey Hill who's the only returning starter from a year ago and playing the center position is commonly known as the second quarterback on the field. And of course, you can't leave out a Senior like Justin Shaffer who has spent three years being a swing player along the interior of the offensive line and has fully recovered from a neck injury a year ago and is as hungry as can be. 

Despite the loss of immense talent along that offensive line from a year ago, Georgia appears to be in good hands, especially in the leadership department. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steve McClain's Hiring Deserves More Attention

Today, Dawgs Daily breaks down the impact that Steve McClain is already implementing on the program.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Listed as a Top Suitor for Arch Manning

Born into a football family, Arch Manning seems destined for stardom. Cooper Manning, Arch's Father, recently listed Georgia as one of his biggest suitors.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Summer Practices Just Got Much Harder for Georgia Football

As players have been returning to campus for physicals and voluntary workouts, the upcoming Summer practices just got even more difficult.

Chris Allen

by

AllThingsSports101

UPDATE: Chances UGA lands Grimes, Latest on Williams and more

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

JUST IN: UGA Planning for Students Return to Campus

In an email released to the University of Georgia Student base, the school has laid out its plans for in person classes starting in the fall semester.

Brooks Austin

“Georgia will be my first visit when things open up”

Dawgs Daily interviewed 4-Star Athlete MJ Daniels on his recruitment and his relationship with Charlton Warren and Georgia football.

BGilmer18

Todd Monken Named No. 1 Assistant Coaching Hire of Offseason

The hiring of Todd Monken is yet another example Kirby Smart adapting to the times at Georgia. The former NFL assistant was ranked the No. 1 offseason hire.

Brooks Austin

by

tomdialwesterville

Freshmen Faces: UGA got a leader in Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Sedrick Van Pran was the nation's No. 1 ranked offensive center in 2020. He comes to Athens hungry after losing two straight state titles.

Brooks Austin

Freshmen Faces: Marcus Rosemy Could be Another George Pickens

Marcus Rosmemy is the highest rated wide receiver in the 2020 Georgia signing class, but what exactly does he bring to the offense in 2020?

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart with yet another win over Dan Mullen and Florida

Lovasea Carroll putting an end to the rumors that he could potentially be flipping to Florida is yet another win for Kirby Smart over Dan Mullen and Florida.

Brooks Austin