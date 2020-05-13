Crosstraining. It's something that if you're going to play offensive line for Georgia, you'd better be ready to do. Whether you're a five-star offensive tackle prospect entering the program like Cade Mays or a five-star offensive guard prospect like Jamaree Salyer, you're going to learn how to play both. And given the opportunity, you will likely play both.

Jamaree Salyer was the No. 1 ranked offensive guard prospect in the 2018 signing class. The Atlanta native chose Georgia over a litany of top programs such as Alabama and Clemson.

Upon his arrival at Georgia, he measured in at a jaw-dropping 6'4, 342 pounds, and spent his freshman season as a swing-man of sorts, filling in at various guard positions depending on the health of the others in front of him.

Then in his sophomore campaign in 2019, a slimmer and even more agile Salyer weighed in at 325 pounds and added the tackle position to his arsenal, even making the start at right tackle in the Sugar Bowl and holding his own against All-Big 12 defensive end, James Lynch.

Now, as both Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas are off to the NFL, Salyer is being called upon to stick at tackle and lead a new-look offensive line at Georiga.

And he's worked hard this offseason to get down to 315 pounds and clean up his technique at a relatively new position to him.

As you can see in the video above, he and Andrew Thomas are in the lab working with their offensive line trainer. Thomas has obviously spent the last two seasons playing left tackle for Georgia, but will be making the transition back to right tackle this fall for the New York Giants.

It can not be overstated how much of a body transformation Salyer has undergone since arriving at Georgia. He was always a nimble and agile athlete, even at almost 345 pounds. Now, at 315 pounds he is set to handle the speed rushers he will face this fall in the SEC.

