James Cook Out for Peach Bowl After Father's Death

James Cook will return to Miami to be with his family after his father passed away at the age of 46.

Georgia running back James Cook will not play in the Peach Bowl Friday following the death of his father. Cook has decided to stay with his family as it deals with the tragedy.

Sources close to the situation say Cook and his family have returned to their hometown in Miami, Fla. to mourn the passing of James Cook Sr.

Older brother Dalvin Cook, a running back with the Minnesota Vikings, also returned home and will miss the Vikings’ final game of the season. According to sources, Cook Sr. was diabetic, though it is not yet known if that is the cause of death. Cook Sr. was only 46 years old.

Cook Jr. has been a dynamic player this year for the Bulldogs. His speed can break games open and often ruins angles defenders try to take on him. Cook is second on the team with 528 yards of offense, despite missing two-and-a-half games with an injury. He is expected to return next year and fill the same role in a backfield littered with talent.

Cook has been the complementary piece to running back Zamir White this year, and next year could see an increased workload if White decides to enter the NFL Draft and forgo the rest of his college eligibility.

As for Georgia's replacements, Kenny McIntosh and White will be fully healthy and readily available. Freshman Kendall Milton is also expected to play.

