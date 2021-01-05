James Cook Returning for 2021 Season

Georgia running back James Cook has officially announced he will be returning for the 2021 Georgia Football season.

Cook came to Georgia after finishing a prestigious career at Miami Central High School. Cook was selected to the 2018 Army All-American Bowl and was considered by some outlets to be the best three-down running back in the 2018 class.

Despite only being a true freshman in a crowded backfield Cook managed to appear in 13 of Georgia’s games in 2018, averaging over six yards per touch. He was the team’s fourth-leading rusher and saw extensive time during multiple blowout wins for the Bulldogs.

As a sophomore, he appeared in all 14 games but saw fewer touches than his freshman season. He was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award but only had 47 touches. He did have his first career 100-yard game vs. South Carolina and remained one of the Bulldogs' most explosive players on offense.

Coming into this season Cook was expected to see an uptick in his responsibilities and touches as he had the most experience of anyone in the running back room. He proved to be one of the most explosive players Georgia had to offer, having 528 total yards of offense on 61 touches. He played every regular-season game, though had to miss the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl due to the death of his father.

