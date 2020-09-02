SI.com
Report: Jamie Newman Expected to Opt-Out of 2020 Season

Brooks Austin

Jamie Newman announced his transfer to the University of Georgia back on Jan. 11 of this year, and due to the complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Bulldogs fans never had the opportunity to see Newman play in the spring. Now, according to reports, Newman is expected to opt-out of the 2020 season entirely. 247Sports first reported the news. 

Newman is projected to be taken as high as the fourth quarterback overall in next year's upcoming NFL draft. 

Newman only has 17 college starts under his belt with a career completion percentage of 60.5%, with 35 TD to 16 INTs and an additional 10 rushing TDs to his credit as well. 

As for what this means for Georgia, it's a good thing that Kirby Smart went out and added a guy like JT Daniels on the transfer market. All assumptions are that he will be fully ready to go by the time the season rolls around Sept. 26 against Arkansas. 

Daniels and Newman couldn't be any further apart in terms of their abilities at the quarterback position, but at least at this point, Georgia's offensive staff has done the right thing by providing everyone reps with the first-team offense. So, they may not be as far behind as they would have been otherwise. 

As for what Daniels brings to the table, in the class of 2018, he was the No. 2 ranked pro-style signal-caller in the country, and being a Santa Ana, Calif. native, he was a Trojan all the way. The alumni of famed Mater Dei High School played 11 games for USC in 2018 as a true freshman. That season, he posted a completion percentage of 59.5%, completing 216 of his 363 attempts for 2,672 yards. Daniels finished the campaign with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on his record.

Daniels only appeared in one game in 2019—the Trojans' opener—before an injury ended his season. USC came out of that game with the win versus Fresno State, but its then-true sophomore quarterback suffered a knee injury in which he tore both his ACL and meniscus. That was the last action that Daniels would ever see for the Trojans as he entered the transfer portal on April 16 of this year.

Daniels has looked solid throughout camp, but it's hard to tell exactly how healthy he is at this point without having played an actual live game in over a year. 

