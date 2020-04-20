Georgia's Jamie Newman Named No. 1 Impact Transfer for 2020 Season

Does the lack of spring practice and the overall uncertainty surrounding the college football impact Georgia more than most programs? Certainly.

Eight starters from a year ago are no longer on the offensive side of the football. A mainstay at three pivotal positions — quarterback, running back, and left tackle — are all gone. A new offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and passing game coordinator are attempting to implement an offense virtually.

Though one thing is certain, Georgia's going to remain immensely talented on the offensive side of the football despite the numerous changes and moving parts. And a lot of that has to do with the guy they brought in to replace Jake Fromm.

Jamie Newman was the most sought after "free agent" in the transfer market this offseason and thanks to a little help and encouragement from his predecessor in Fromm, Newman chose to join the Georgia program.

And despite the questions regarding when, and if for that matter, practices and subsequent games will return to action, folks are under the impression Newman is going to change things in Athens.

In CBS Sports' latest article they ranked the transfer quarterbacks in terms of the impact they will have on their new teams, and at the top of the list stands Jamie Newman.

"With Monken and Luke's recent schematic history and Newman's success running an up-tempo attack at Wake Forest in 2019, the signs are pointing to Georgia opening things up on offense. The lack of spring practice clearly hurts the Bulldogs in a big way, lacking the reps that help quarterback, running back, offensive line and wide receivers get their timing and communication in sync to run at game speed, but run-pass options with Newman, running back Zamir White and wide receiver George Pickens could be an anchor of one of the most explosive offenses in the SEC." - Chip Patterson

It certainly does sound like a deadly three-headed monster of an offensive attack set in store for the Bulldogs in 2020. During this time of quarantine and regulations regarding having athletes on campus, the new offense is having to be installed virtually with the 8-hours allotted for meeting time between coaches and players. So, the terminology of the new offense should be picked up by the time the season does indeed roll around.

The only question is going to be whether or not Newman and his fellow weapons will be able to build a rapport in enough time to amount to the expectations placed on them for the upcoming season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.