J.R. Reed Waived by Jacksonville Jaguars

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jim Thorpe award semifinalist, J.R. Reed was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, he's back on the free agent market after having being waived by the Jaguars. Reed didn't exaclty turn heads during camp, but according to Demtrius Harvey of BigCatCountry who was at training camp informed us that the Safeties weren't really even allowed to hit during camp. So, Reed dind't get the fair shake he normally would have with preseason games.

Despite having made a drastic impact on the Georgia defense for three straight years, Reed wasn't exactly atop the draft boards and projections.

The production of J.R. Reed at Georgia was off the charts, but the intangibles that Reed graced the program with were arguably even more valuable. When a play needed to be made, J.R. Reed seemed to find himself in the right place at the right time. Never was this ability encapsulated better than his extremely instinctive and aware interception vs. Notre Dame in 2019.

Ultimately Reed may have slipped some in the draft due to evaluators questioning his ability to play centerfield so to speak in a pass-happy NFL. It's likely the same thing that's kept him off the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. That and the fact that he wasn't given the opportunity to impress through preseason games. However, Reed is extremely effective in the box as a force defender and an extra hat versus opponents' run game, which could have him picked back up in the NFL sooner than later.

