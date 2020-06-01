JT Daniels Back to Work Following Knee Injury

JT Daniels suffered a season-ending knee surgery in the opening game of the 2019 season in the second quarter of against Fresno State back on August 31 of 2019.

At the point of his injury late in the second quarter, Daniels had already thrown for 215 yards on 25-34 passing attempts and a touchdown. Now, just over nine months following that ACL injury to his right leg, Daniels is back to work in Los Angeles.

The Georgia fanbase is well versed at this point with a guy by the name of Quincy Avery. The Atlanta based quarterback guru has worked with several current and former Georgia quarterbacks, most recently Jamie Newman. Well, out west, Jordan Palmer is the same caliber of coach. He's worked with seven first-round quarterbacks since stepping into coaching after a brief stint in the NFL. Most notably Sam Darnold, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, and most recently Joe Burrow.

Now, he's working with Georgia's newest addition to the QB room, JT Daniels.

Palmer is known best for ironing out the minor details that make really good quarterbacks great ones. As Joe Burrow said in an interview with ESPN, "Jordan is really good at finding those little things that you can get better at to improve your game."

It's certainly the little things that Daniels needs to improve upon. He's one of the most talented quarterbacks in all of college football, but it was those small things, or lack thereof, that ultimately led to an otherwise disappointing freshman season at USC.

The former five-star has been cleared to throw and is back to work in Los Angeles with some pretty notable football stars.

As you'll see, Sam Darnold, Kyle Allen, and Daniels' former teammate Micahel Pittman Jr. were at the workout as well.

Based off the caption "Back to work," we assume this is Daniels' first time throwing since the injury back in August.

Here's the interview with ESPN where you'll learn much more about the caliber of quarterback coach that Jordan Palmer is.

Needless to say, Daniels is in good hands.

