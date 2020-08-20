If you've been reading Dawgs Daily on SI.com as of late, you've heard about the impact that Kearis Jackson will have on this Georgia football team in 2020. He's back to full health, has cemented himself as a leader on the team, and will provide the offense with an ability to play him in both the SLOT and on the outside in any given formation.

Jackson spoke with the media Wednesday following fall practice. Here are the highlights from the interview:

On how he feels going into camp…

“So far I know coming into camp, I was dealing with a few injuries and stuff but now I’m healthy, I’m 100 percent. My main goal coming into camp was to be a leader and just pull guys with me along because I know myself, and I know how it feels to be brought down. I want guys to be able to come in and work hard, play hard, and play fast. This fall so far we’ve been doing that on offense and everything has gone pretty smooth.”

On how learning the offense has gone over zoom…

“Well we started the zoom meetings in like February or January, I can’t remember, but I must say the offense, the receivers, the quarterbacks, running backs and linemen have all done a great job up to this point learning the offense. Guys are now playing fast, we have guys in the right positions to make place and Coach Monken, I love the way he’s bringing in the offense. He loves to see guys make plays and if you can make plays you can play for him. So far the whole offense has done a great job. It’s day three of practice and we’ve been doing a great job, especially with the volume of new offense we have that’s new to us. We’ve taken it pretty well by coming in and wanting to learn and wanting to get better. We’ve faced a little adversity by missing spring but now since we have it in front of us, it’s go time. It hasn’t been too much of a situation that’s become a big deal. Like I said though, we’ve done a great job in fall camp.”

On what he thinks it will be like playing in a stadium with limited capacity…

“We have to control what we can control. We have to bring our own energy. I know the stadium won’t be as full but, like I said, we have to bring our own energy. The fans aren’t there, like at practice, so we have to bring our own energy. On gameday, there won’t be any fans there, but we’re there. We’re focused on the game and yes we love the fans but we have to control what we can control.”