Kearis Jackson Playing Pivotal Role On Both Special Teams & Offense

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver, Kearis Jackson played a very significant role in Georgia's win on Saturday, but it wasn't just in the receiving game where he made an impact as he caught six passes for 62 yards. Jackson also played a role as the team's punt returner and he did not disappoint one bit. In this week's teleconference, Kearis talked about his love for special teams and what he, along with the rest of the wide receiver room, is doing to continue to get better as the season progresses.

During the offseason, Coach Smart hired former Alabama strength and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran, as the team's new special teams coordinator and he is already making an impact. One of the best decisions that Cochran has made already is having Kearis Jackson back on punt returns. Last Saturday, Jackson returned two punts for a total of 34 yards but that does not include the return he had where he carried the ball into opponents territory on the 26-yard line and was then called back for holding. Part of which makes Jackson such a threat on special teams is, well, he loves playing on special teams.

"I love special teams, especially punt return. I specialize myself there and build my game on special teams and being back there at punt return is a blessing. It's something I used to do in high school just knowing that every time I touch the ball I'm trying to score."

Hearing a starting wide receiver be that passionate about special teams is unique and based on that you can not be surprised one bit if Kearis breaks one loose for a touchdown this season.

Jackson is not only Georgia's leading return man, after just one game, but he's also the leading receiver. Kearis mentioned in the teleconference, that the wide receivers are still working on improving their game to help out the team. More specifically, making sure they are running their routes to perfection.

"We've just been making sure that we know the details in the routes. Making sure we get the right depth. Every route, every concept we have it has to be ran a certain way. We've been doing a great job in the off-season up to this point making sure we're doing the small details right. Making sure we're in the right place at the right time."



As Georgia is still not dead set on who the starting quarterback is, a good way to help whoever is behind center is by running the right routes and being in the right place at the right time. There were a few plays on Saturday where it seemed that maybe there was a miscommunication between the quarterback and receivers but as they continue to work on the little things those mistakes should become less common.

It is not every day a talented wide receiver like Kearis Jackson that has a passion for special teams and with an athlete like him back returning the ball there is always a chance for a curtain call in the endzone.

