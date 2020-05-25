Just like here in Atlanta, there are trainers everywhere that centralize the collective talent. Out west, Tracy Ford is one of those trainers.

He's the CEO of Ford Sports located in Bellevue, Washington. He's got ten years of NFL Combine training experience, and he's worked with more than 300 Division 1 athletes over the last decade since finishing his playing career at Portland State.

One of those Division 1 athletes, is Georgia's own Kelee Ringo. Ringo wasn't just working with Tracy Ford and his trainers, but a guy by the name of Richard Sherman was there as well. And Sherman isn't one to shy away from giving advice.

Sherman is one of the bigger corners in all of professional football and one thing that's noticeable is the fact that Ringo is physically comparable with the nine-year NFL Veteran.

Ringo is the No. 1 ranked corner not just in the 2020 signing class, he's the highest-ranked defensive back to ever sign at Georgia. His 247sports.com composite ranking of 99.76 is the fifth-highest ranked player ever in Athens.

He's a legitimate 4.3 runner in the forty-yard dash and is a 10.5 runner in the 100-meter dash. The talent level is off the charts to say the least, but now he's pairing all of that talent with the knowledge of one of the smarter players in the league in Sherman. Stanford educated and having spent nearly a decade playing in the NFL, Sherman has a level of football intellect that few can share.

Not only Richard Sherman, but Josh Gordon and DK Metcalf were at the workout as well. So, Ringo got a look at NFL wideouts and some pretty physically impressive ones at that. Gordon is known as one of the more athletically gifted players in all of the NFL, and DK Metcalf is a little over a year removed from one of the most NFL Combine performances in recent memory.

Ringo is set to enroll at Georgia pretty soon with players being able to return to campus as early as June 1st.

