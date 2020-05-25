DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football's Kelee Ringo Works Out with Richard Sherman

Brooks Austin

Just like here in Atlanta, there are trainers everywhere that centralize the collective talent. Out west, Tracy Ford is one of those trainers. 

He's the CEO of Ford Sports located in Bellevue, Washington. He's got ten years of NFL Combine training experience, and he's worked with more than 300 Division 1 athletes over the last decade since finishing his playing career at Portland State. 

One of those Division 1 athletes, is Georgia's own Kelee Ringo. Ringo wasn't just working with Tracy Ford and his trainers, but a guy by the name of Richard Sherman was there as well. And Sherman isn't one to shy away from giving advice. 

Sherman is one of the bigger corners in all of professional football and one thing that's noticeable is the fact that Ringo is physically comparable with the nine-year NFL Veteran. 

Ringo is the No. 1 ranked corner not just in the 2020 signing class, he's the highest-ranked defensive back to ever sign at Georgia. His 247sports.com composite ranking of 99.76 is the fifth-highest ranked player ever in Athens. 

He's a legitimate 4.3 runner in the forty-yard dash and is a 10.5 runner in the 100-meter dash. The talent level is off the charts to say the least, but now he's pairing all of that talent with the knowledge of one of the smarter players in the league in Sherman. Stanford educated and having spent nearly a decade playing in the NFL, Sherman has a level of football intellect that few can share. 

Not only Richard Sherman, but Josh Gordon and DK Metcalf were at the workout as well. So, Ringo got a look at NFL wideouts and some pretty physically impressive ones at that. Gordon is known as one of the more athletically gifted players in all of the NFL, and DK Metcalf is a little over a year removed from one of the most NFL Combine performances in recent memory. 

Ringo is set to enroll at Georgia pretty soon with players being able to return to campus as early as June 1st. Now, 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rank ‘em - Teams of the Decade for UGA

With the 20'-21' season approaching, I take a moment to rank Georgia's teams from the past decade.

Brent Wilson

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Running Game - What’s it look like in 2020?

Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are looking at an offensive renovation in 2020. Today we take a look at what the run game might look like this fall.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Jake Fromm Recalls Favorite Memories from Georgia

Former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm took the time to recall some of his favorite moments during his career at Georgia. The now Buffalo Bill recalls his three years.

Chris Allen

2021 Offensive Skill Targets Update For Georgia Football

Recruits are coming off the board daily as commitments are being made in bunches. Georgia football has it's eye on specific offensive skill players and we update those today.

BGilmer18

SEC announces athletes can begin using facilities on June 8th

Since the start of quarantine and this global pandemic it has created the feeling that sports may never make a return. The SEC made announcement on Friday though that provided some light at the end of the tunnel.

Jonathan Williams

JJ Jones Has Made His College Decision

Myrtle Beach HS Wide Out JJ Jones has committed to North Carolina.

BGilmer18

2021 Running Back Gabe Ervin Releases Top 5, Including Georgia Football

Georgia makes the Top 5 schools list for 2021 running back and in-state prospect Gabe Ervin.

BGilmer18

Kirby Smart Left Off Top-25 Hires List from ESPN

ESPN's latest article ranked the Top-25 hires in college football over the past 25 years. Though he's been at the program a mere four seasons, things are different.

Brooks Austin

by

TonyM1964

2021 Linebacker Targets Update, Who's Next?

Despite the limit on visits, college football recruiting continues full force. Today, we update you on the 2021 linebacker targets for Georgia Football.

BGilmer18

Georgia Basketball: Taking a look at the potential starting lineup

Breaking down what the starting lineup could be with the addition of Andrew Garcia.

Brent Wilson