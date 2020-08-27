Photo Gallery: Kenny McIntosh Looking BIG Following Offseason

Georgia was back out on the practice field on Wednesday prior to their scrimmage game coming up on Saturday. Thanks to the Sports Information Department in Athens we got a look at several of the highly touted freshmen along with some familiar faces on the roster.

DL, Nazir Stackhouse, Photo by Chamberlain Smith of UGA Athletics

Nazir Stackhouse

Better known as "Stack," Nazir Stackhouse is a freshman at Georgia this fall after finishing up his senior season at Columbia high school in Dekalb, Georgia. Stack was one of the first commits in the 2020 class for the University of Georgia, having committed all the way back in 2017 following Georgia's win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game.

WR, Jermaine Burton, Photo by Chamberlain Smith of UGA Athletics

Jermaine Burton

Burton was already going to play a pivotal role for Georgia this fall as a true freshman, but with the loss of Dominick Blaylock for the season his playing time has drastically expanded. He will likely play both in the SLOT and on the outside this fall for Georgia and is expected to make major plays. Sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Burton is already one of the best wide receivers on the roster as a freshman.

QB, Carson Beck

Carson Beck

Carson Beck has a bright future in store for him in college football. The 6'4, 225 freshman has everything you need from the quarterback position in terms of overall size, the ability to throw on the run, and decision making as a quarterback. He's competing in one of the deepest quarterback rooms as a true freshman, but even dating back to the day he enrolled early during the practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl has impressed members of the coaching staff.

RB, Kenny McIntosh, Photo VIA Chamberlain Smith of UGA Athletics

Kenny McIntosh

By looking at McIntosh, you wouldn't exactly be able to tell that the offseason was completely altered and players were away from campus for an extending period of time due to COVID protocols. Entering his second year at Georgia he looks like he's added a considerable amount of weight and looks primed to compete at the running back spot. We predict he will be battling James Cook for the second running back spot on the roster.

DL, Jordan Davis, Photo VIA Chamberlain Smith UGA Athletics

Jordan Davis

“I have really high expectations for Jordan [Davis]. He has worked really hard, Tray Scott and Coach Williams have done a great job with his development. I think Jordan is really hungry and there’s just not a lot of people born in this world that look like him. So when you look like him, there’s an expectation and I expect him to really achieve the highest level this year, have a phenomenal season and to really help our team and our defense." - Dan Lanning