SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Photo Gallery: Kenny McIntosh Looking BIG Following Offseason

Brooks Austin

Georgia was back out on the practice field on Wednesday prior to their scrimmage game coming up on Saturday. Thanks to the Sports Information Department in Athens we got a look at several of the highly touted freshmen along with some familiar faces on the roster. 

21466BB9-07EB-4A46-9EAA-BE29B6181319
DL, Nazir Stackhouse, Photo by Chamberlain Smith of UGA Athletics

Nazir Stackhouse

Better known as "Stack," Nazir Stackhouse is a freshman at Georgia this fall after finishing up his senior season at Columbia high school in Dekalb, Georgia. Stack was one of the first commits in the 2020 class for the University of Georgia, having committed all the way back in 2017 following Georgia's win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game. 

5F33184C-593D-48C9-AE55-29E64507C6D3
WR, Jermaine Burton, Photo by Chamberlain Smith of UGA Athletics

Jermaine Burton

Burton was already going to play a pivotal role for Georgia this fall as a true freshman, but with the loss of Dominick Blaylock for the season his playing time has drastically expanded. He will likely play both in the SLOT and on the outside this fall for Georgia and is expected to make major plays. Sources have indicated to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Burton is already one of the best wide receivers on the roster as a freshman. 

D033AB83-8332-44D3-B06D-A64E23A0F0A2
QB, Carson Beck

Carson Beck

Carson Beck has a bright future in store for him in college football. The 6'4, 225 freshman has everything you need from the quarterback position in terms of overall size, the ability to throw on the run, and decision making as a quarterback. He's competing in one of the deepest quarterback rooms as a true freshman, but even dating back to the day he enrolled early during the practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl has impressed members of the coaching staff. 

2F624C31-B2E7-457E-BD8D-A8DCF0B9F05B
RB, Kenny McIntosh, Photo VIA Chamberlain Smith of UGA Athletics

Kenny McIntosh

By looking at McIntosh, you wouldn't exactly be able to tell that the offseason was completely altered and players were away from campus for an extending period of time due to COVID protocols. Entering his second year at Georgia he looks like he's added a considerable amount of weight and looks primed to compete at the running back spot. We predict he will be battling James Cook for the second running back spot on the roster. 

FD65A9A7-71AC-40D4-8B8E-B4A9443628BA
DL, Jordan Davis, Photo VIA Chamberlain Smith UGA Athletics

Jordan Davis

“I have really high expectations for Jordan [Davis]. He has worked really hard, Tray Scott and Coach Williams have done a great job with his development. I think Jordan is really hungry and there’s just not a lot of people born in this world that look like him. So when you look like him, there’s an expectation and I expect him to really achieve the highest level this year, have a phenomenal season and to really help our team and our defense." - Dan Lanning

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dominick Blaylock Has Retorn His ACL, Will Undergo Surgery

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily on SI.com that Dominick Blaylock has retorn his ACL during practice on Wednesday afternoon. He will undergo surgery.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: The Status of Major 2021 Offensive Targets

The 2021 Georgia football recruiting class is starting to take form. Today we look at the status of remaining major offensive targets in the 2021 cycle.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Who Does Georgia Turn To With the Loss of Dominick Blaylock

Dawgs Daily on SI was first to report the season injury to Dominick Blaylock Thursday morning. So, where does Georgia look to at the wide receiver position?

Brooks Austin

Branch No Longer On Team At Georgia

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that Daran Branch is no longer on the University of Georgia football team.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

The Future of the Tight End At Georgia under Monken

If you comb through Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator, you'll find that he's used the tight end position in a variety of ways.

Brooks Austin

Orgeron Throw Cross Words at Georgia Following Weekend

LSU head coach, Ed Orgeron had some things to say in his Tuesday press conference about recruits visiting campuses across the country.

Brooks Austin

Film Room - How Azeez Ojulari Can Improve in 2020

Azeez Ojulari is entering his redshirt sophomore season for the University of Georgia. Another year as a leader, Ojulari has some things to improve on.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Road to Atlanta - Auburn & Tennessee Preview

Brooks Austin and Blayne Gilmer of Dawgs Daily on SI.com breakdown the 2nd and 3rd games. Auburn and Tennessee both come to Athens in 2020.

BGilmer18

A Member of the Potential 'Super Class' On the Horizon

Bradyn Joiner is a mammoth guard from Oxford, Alabama. The big man is coveted nationally and Georgia recently offered. Joiner considers UGA a dream school.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Film Review: What Does De'Jahn Warren Bring to Georgia?

De'Jahn Warren announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. We take a look at what this JUCO Corner brings to the program.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin