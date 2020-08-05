DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Entering Pivotal Year Facing Richt Comparisons

Kyle Funderburk

In just four seasons as head coach of the Georgia football team, Kirby Smart has climbed almost every mountain the sport has to offer. Keyword, almost. 

Smart has led the Bulldogs to three-straight SEC Eastern Division Championships, a conference title and a playoff victory in 2017, and an overall record of (44-12). One gigantic mountain remains, and its a mountain Georgia hasn't reached the peak of since 1980, the national championship.

Until Smart leads the Bulldogs to a drought-breaking championship, comparisons to previous Georgia football coach Mark Richt, whose record after four seasons is very close to Smart's, will persist.

After four seasons in Athens, Richt had a record of (42-10) with a pair of SEC East titles and an SEC Championship in 2002. The presence of the playoffs and Georgia's win in the Rose Bowl are all that separate the two. 

It's worth noting that comparisons to Richt's early years aren't a bad thing. Those were great teams with some legendary players. It's the comparisons of Richt's middle years that Smart needs to avoid.

After winning the SEC Championship in 2005, Georgia entered a roller-coaster era that lasted into the next decade. The era was made even more painful by Florida and Auburn capturing national titles. So, what can Smart do to avoid putting the Georgia fan base through a similar period of turbulence? 

Wait and see how the recent coaching changes pan out.

Richt's failure to lead Georgia to a national title can be largely blamed on his inability to build a strong coaching staff. After the 2004 season, defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder left Athens to join the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. VanGorder's defenses were fantastic. Georgia allowed just 16.16 points per game across four seasons, turnovers were in abundance and the Bulldogs only allowed 30+ points once.

When VanGorder left, Richt promoted defensive backs coach Willie Martinez. The new era started out fine, Georgia won the SEC title, the issues in 2006 had more to do with the offense, and the 2007 team was great. Weaknesses that were present, but tolerable compounded in 2008. The issues worsened in 2009, leading to Martinez's firing at the end of the season.

To replace Martinez, Richt hired Todd Grantham from the Dallas Cowboys. Georgia embraced Grantham early on for bringing a level of aggression back to the Bulldog defense that wasn't present during the Martinez era. But that aggression came without discipline, something Georgia's opponents exploited in 2012 and 2013.

While Georgia's defenses struggled, the offense became a strength under offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Without a defense that could keep the Bulldogs out of shootouts, the program was left wondering "what if."

What if Georgia's defenses properly complemented the offenses during this period? How many SEC titles would Richt have? Would the Bulldogs have finally won another national title? No one can answer those questions, but the 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013 seasons would have yielded a lot more success.

That brings us to the present day where the program is still wondering "what if?"

What if Georgia's offenses under Jim Chaney and James Coley properly complemented the defense? How many SEC titles would Smart have entering year-five? And would Georgia finally have a national title?

Entering the 2020 season with a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, Georgia football, and Kirby Smart have reached a fork in the road. The direction Georgia takes hinges on how much the offense improves under Monken.

One direction is a period of turbulence similar to what Richt's Bulldogs faced in the late 2000s to the mid-2010s. The other direction leads to more success, more championship trophies, and possibly a National Championship. This year is a chance for Smart to show he can excel where Richt arguably failed the most; building a coaching staff.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Crazy how similar the start of the two coach's were.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA to Have Update on Fall Sports Championships, College Football

NCAA is expected to have a meeting on Wednesday morning following Tuesday's meeting that lasted the majority of the evening, with an update on fall sports.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: How the Dawgs Round Out the 2021 Offensive Class

The Georgia football 2021 recruiting class is nearing a close, with just four months before the early national signing window, we look at the offensive class

BGilmer18

FrankenRB: Building the Best RB from the 2020 stable

Georgia once again has a stable of solid and unique running backs on its roster. But what would happen if we try to create one super-running back?

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

SEC Announces Fall Football Practice Schedule

The SEC has announced that they will alter the fall preseason football activities in order to accommodate the schedule change that they put into place last week.

Brooks Austin

A.J. Green Ranked No. 5 Prospect of All-Time

A.J. Green has been ranked No. 5 on a list of All-Time prospects by ESPN according to their ranking system. He is the only Georgia player to make the list.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Flips Jared Wilson Back From UNC

Jared Wilson, a 6’4” 325 pound offensive guard, is now committed to Georgia for a second time after flipping from UNC.

BGilmer18

by

cfd0417

Matt Luke Hire Continues to Prove Beneficial for Georgia

Kirby Smart's hire of Matt Luke has has proven time and time again to pay dividends on the recruiting front for Georgia.

Brooks Austin

2022 WR, Sam Mbake Discusses Offer From Dream School Georgia

Sam Mbake is one of the top receivers in the class of 2022. A receiver at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, Mbake describes his recent UGA offer as a dream come true.

BGilmer18

Tom Crean's Former Players Perform Well in NBA Bubble

A couple of Tom Crean's former players have gotten off to a good start in the NBA bubble.

Brent Wilson

Three Questions on Offense Headed into 2020 Season

Georgia is headed into their fifth season under Kirby Smart with a handful of questions. Today, we address those questions headed into the 2020 season.

Brooks Austin