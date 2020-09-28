SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Kirby Smart's Press Conference Ahead of Matchup with Auburn

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart wasted no time setting off the fireworks during today's press conference. Within two minutes of his opening statement, he announced that JT Daniels will be cleared for this week's matchup against the Auburn Tigers. 

He also went on to say that he essentially will not be making any announcements this week about who will be his starting quarterback on Saturday. Georgia released a depth chart today that simply had all three quarterbacks — Bennett, Mathis, and Daniels — listed as the starter for Saturday. 

He went on to say that he didn't think D'Wan Mathis played as bad as some would think, that a lot of the things that looked like D'Wan's fault, in reality, were not. He did mention that he felt as if the hit from Bumper Pool fired Mathis up if anything, not hindered his play moving forward. 

He did mention that there were a few players banged up, but not critically injured on Saturday against Arkansas. Jermaine Burton suffered a minor shoulder injury. 

As for the rotation upfront on the offensive line, Smart said that's something they've been doing throughout camp and he likes the versatility that both Warren Ericson and Trey Hill bring as both guards and centers. If you will recall, Saturday offensive line coach Matt Luke inserted Warren Ericson in at center, placing Trey Hill at right guard and pulling Ben Cleveland. He then flipped Hill over to left guard and gave Justin Shaffer a breather as well. 

This is to help alleviate any conditioning concerns according to Smart. He said during the times of COVID, it's unreasonable to expect guys to be in good enough shape to not need a breather. And they will continue to rotate linemen in hopes of giving the team the best chance to win. 

Here's the second portion of the presser: 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opinion: Georgia Pulled Mathis A Bit Early

D'Wan Mathis was pulled at the start of the second quarter on Saturday versus the Arkansas Razorbacks, and in my opinion, they pulled him a bit early.

Brooks Austin

by

MikeMachine1

Live Updates: Georgia vs Arkansas

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs open up the 2020 season on the road against Arkansas. Tune in as we give you the live updates from the game.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Auburn Wasting No Time Giving Georgia Bulletin Board Material

Some of Auburn's players didn't even wait until Monday to give Georgia the bulletin board material. Several players have already began the trash talk.

Brooks Austin

by

Chris Allen

Scott Cochran's Debut as Special Teams coach was a major success

Georgia made a few hires for the 2020 season but the one that impressed most in the first game was Scott Cochran's debut as the Special Teams coordinator

Jonathan Williams

by

dawgfan623

Kirby: "JT Daniels Will Be Cleared For Auburn"

Georgia's transfer quarterback, JT Daniels has been cleared to return to full speed practice, sources have confirmed.

Brooks Austin

by

JustinRyle

Everything Kirby Smart Had to Say During Press Conference Prior to Auburn

Kirby Smart addressed the media Monday leading into their contest with Auburn and here's everything he had to say.

Brooks Austin

Game grades for Georgia's victory over Arkansas

Georgia football started the game ugly, trailing 10-5 early in the second half, but made the final score beautiful with 32-unanswered points.

Kyle Funderburk

by

A_dog_ivey

Offensive takeaways from Georgia's victory over Arkansas

Georgia football recovered from a 10-5 third-quarter deficit on Saturday to beat Arkansas 37-10. Backup QB Stetson Bennett led the 32-points run.

Kyle Funderburk

by

dawgfan623

BREAKING: Deion Colzie Has Made His College Decision

Former Notre Dame commit, Deion Colzie has re-committed to Notre Dame today.

Brooks Austin

Friday Observations: Killebrew Continues to Flash Ball Skills, Caleb Downs Impresses

Friday observations is where I bring you my thoughts and notes from the most recent games (or games) that I've taken in on Friday night.

Brooks Austin