Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not forgotten what the South Carolina Gamecocks did to his team last year. He opened his weekly press conference by saying, “I obviously have a lot of respect for the [South Carolina] program, look at what they did last year with us.”

So, who will be active for Georgia this week for the revenge game?

Smart did not spend much time today talking about injuries, but he is very hopeful his defense could be getting two of their key players back: Safety Richard LeCounte III and defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

“We are hopeful on Jordan; Jordan is closer than Richard. Richard has not been able to be out there at practice yet, so I honestly don’t know that much about Richard, but I will find out more today,” Smart stated.

“I know [Richard] is trying his best to get back and he wants to get back as soon as he can, but I would say that he is probably doubtful for this game. But Jordan’s got a chance . . . we are hopeful to get him back out there going.”

As far as the other injured Bulldogs who did not return to the field against Mississippi State, they will remain out this Saturday. These players include:

Out:

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

CB Kelee Ringo

WR Dominick Blaylock

DL Julian Rochester

RB Kendall Milton

Doubtful:

WR Tommy Bush

DT Jordan Davis

S Richard LeCounte

